KD_Series_Open_House These generators deliver significant power in a compact package and are highly customizable to meet an end user’s specific requirements.

Excitement surrounding the availability of the KOHLER KD Series of industrial generators continues to build as the company hosts informational open house events in partnership with its dealers and distributors around the globe. By the end of the year, Kohler anticipates holding more than 100 events worldwide to celebrate the rollout of its new, high performance KD Series. Each event includes networking and entertainment, educational sessions, and a live product demonstration for key decision makers in targeted industries.

The KOHLER KD Series is now available worldwide under the KOHLER and KOHLER-SDMO brands. The 800kW to 4000kW industrial line is designed to deliver extreme durability and ultimate reliability in a variety of emergency and prime applications. Targeted industries include: data centers, healthcare, water treatment, oil and gas, telecommunications, mining, and more.

“Being involved with these events has been rewarding because everyone who sees the KD Series in action walks away with a favorable impression,” said Jim Rummel, senior product manager for Kohler. “These generators deliver significant power in a compact package and are highly customizable to meet an end user’s specific requirements. Based on the responses that I’ve seen, the KD Series is definitely connecting with an important group of customers who are seeking a fresh alternative when it comes to highly efficient, dependable industrial power systems.”

For additional information about the new KD Series of industrial generators, visit http://www.KohlerPower.com. A dealer locator is available on the site, making it easy to pinpoint the nearest KOHLER sales and service organization.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler is committed to reliable, leading-edge products and comprehensive after-sale support. Kohler’s acquisition of SDMO in 2005 created one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generators and power solutions. The companies collectively have more than 150 years of experience in industrial power and now benefit from global R&D, manufacturing, and sales and service. For additional information, please visit http://www.kohlerpower.com or http://www.kohlersdmo.com.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 55 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of engines and power systems; kitchen and bath products; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit http://www.kohler.com.