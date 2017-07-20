The Next Version of MEA’s EZval for iOS is Here

Midwest ENERGY Association EZval has made doing [OQ] evaluations easier.

MEA’s newest iOS version of EZval Mobile Performance Evaluation Solution, which increases the reliability of Operator Qualification (OQ) evaluations, is here. Now operator qualification evaluators can include pictures taken in the field, during the evaluation, on the performance evaluation report.

OQ systems should be as mobile as the evaluator. MEA’s EZval allows for in the field evaluations and record keeping all from a mobile device! This newest release makes importing records to CERCplus easier and streamlines the system.

Homer Gardner, operator qualifications services director, USDI says, “EZval has made doing evaluations easier. I now get consistent records every time and the automated PDF makes it simpler for us to manage our operator qualifications. The digital record is more secure and my paperwork is greatly reduced.”

EZval is an important tool to help operators and contractors ensure the highest level of compliance with federal regulations related to OQ.

Interested in learning more about how EZval can streamline the OQ evaluation process? Contact Marty Vita at (651) 289-9600 x131 or martyv (at) midwestenergy (dot) org or visit http://www.midwestenergy.org/ezval.html to learn more.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.