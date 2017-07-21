Triad Technologies Partners with Rethink Robotics

Triad Technologies, LLC (Triad), a leading distributor of fluid power and automation products announced an agreement with Rethink Robotics to distribute their smart, collaborative robot, Sawyer. Sawyer is designed to execute tasks that have been impractical to automate with traditional industrial robots.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Rethink to bring Sawyer to Ohio. The combination of Sawyer and Rethink’s Intera software will allow our customers automation flexibility that cannot be achieved with any other product on the market,” said Greg Wissman, Executive Vice President of Triad Technologies.

Rethink’s robots are providing new avenues for manufacturers to improve their processes and remain competitive. These robots are used in a variety of applications including: CNC machining, metal fabrication, molding operations, testing and inspection, and packaging and material handling.

“Sawyer’s 7-axis arm with integrated vision systems and advanced safety features allow true collaboration with factory workers and rapid redeployment to a variety of tasks,” adds Wissman. “With a quick payback period, we strongly believe this product will provide a major cost, quality, and safety advantage for our customers.”

About Triad Technologies:

Triad Technologies, LLC is a leading Ohio-based distributor of hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, filtration and lubrication technologies. Triad is a premier full-service stocking distributor, Hydraulic Technology Center (HTC), Pneumatic Technology Center (PTC), Automation Technology Center (ATC) and Connector Technology Center (CTC) of Parker Hannifin. With 17 locations throughout Ohio, Triad provides product expertise, critical application knowledge and custom solutions to its customers with an emphasis on value-added services, including: technical support, 24/7 field service, and system design, hose assembly and repair service (http://www.triadtechnologies.com).

About Rethink Robotics

Rethink Robotics is transforming the way manufacturing gets done, with smart, collaborative robots able to automate the 90 percent of tasks that until now, have been beyond the reach of traditional automation. Its Baxter® and Sawyer robots, powered by the Intera software platform, adapt to real-world variability, can change applications quickly and perform tasks like people do. The result: manufacturers of all shapes, sizes and industries get the fast-to-deploy, easy-to-use and versatile automation solution they need to increase flexibility, lower cost and accelerate innovation.

Based in Boston, the Rethink product suite is available in Asia, Europe and North America. The company is funded by Bezos Expeditions, CRV, Highland Capital Partners, Sigma Partners, DFJ, GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs.