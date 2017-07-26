XumaK Joins AWS Partner Network

“We look forward to exploring the opportunities this will bring to our business and to our customers.” - Christian Vozar, Director of Managed Servces

XumaK, LLC., a leading provider of innovative end-to-end services in digital marketing and e-commerce, announced today it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner status.

XumaK has achieved APN Consulting Partner status by demonstrating revenue generation, garnering quality customer testimonials, and touting a number of certified engineers with the technical proficiency required for qualification.

“With many enterprise companies already in, or moving to, cloud-based data centers, having the expertise to successfully implement client solutions on AWS is of utmost importance,” said Christian Vozar, Director of Managed Services at XumaK. “We are proud to be part of the AWS Partner Network and we look forward to exploring the opportunities this will bring to our business and to our customers.”

In addition to joining the APN, alongside other XumaK partners like Adobe and Elastic Path, XumaK also qualifies for potential AWS-funded proof-of-concepts projects that pursue strategic or enterprise customer projects on AWS. Other opportunities for exploration include AWS Test Drive – a project that enables AWS customers to quickly launch popular enterprise workloads by automating the deployment of these workloads on AWS.

“Our acceptance into the APN will further enable us to offer our customers end-to-end digital experience strategy and expertise in the cloud,” explained Josh Oransky, Chief Visionary Officer for XumaK. “We take pride in helping enterprises find marketing solutions tailored to their teams, taking them from development, to staging, testing and production. As part of the APN, our certified engineers can efficiently and effectively take risk and complexity out of deploying end-to-end digital solution stacks.”

XumaK is also qualified in a variety of AWS Partner Solutions, including: Big Data, Analytics, Batch Processing & Content Delivery, Database & Data Warehouse, Dev & Test, Digital Marketing, Mobile, Security & Compliance, Storage (Backup, Recovery & Asset Storage), and Web & Web Apps.

###

About XumaK

XumaK, an Adobe Business Partner, is a digital consultancy that provides cutting-edge e-commerce, analytics and mobile solutions, which are easy to use, quick to install, and cost effective. Founded in 2004, XumaK's innovative end-to-end delivery platform, BedrocK, makes it possible for your company to successfully implement digital solutions through an agnostic and scalable integration platform.

XumaK is headquartered in Miami with offices in Southern California, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Medellin, Colombia. XumaK delivers professional services excellence for clients in North, Central, and South America, as well as for clients across the globe. Visit http://www.xumak.com.