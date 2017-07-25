We are thrilled to have Chuck join the Benchworks team. His expertise in the life science industry will greatly benefit our existing clients and expand our ability to serve our clients north of New York.

Benchworks is pleased to welcome Chuck Heinz as Executive Director of Strategic Planning. His extensive background in consulting, development and marketing make him an asset to the Benchworks team.

Chuck’s professional experience encompasses marketing and differentiation consulting, business strategy development, new product marketing and global commercial development for pharmaceutical and consumer clients including Spherix Global Insights, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc.

Benchworks currently represents more than 25 pharmaceutical/life science brands on the East Coast, from Atlanta to Boston, with offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania. In his new position, Chuck will work primarily in the New England market.

Benchworks President Melissa Johnston states, “We are thrilled to have Chuck join the Benchworks team. His expertise in the life science industry will greatly benefit our existing clients and expand our ability to serve our clients north of New York.”

“I’m excited to be joining the agency side of the business after 25 years on the client side,” Chuck shares. “I am also glad that my first agency experience will be with Benchworks. Thad and the leadership team outlined a vision that I wanted to be a part of.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit http://www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.