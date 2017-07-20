"With his extensive industry network and familiarity with our work, Dr. Khaneja will be a valuable addition to the committee. We welcome him and are grateful for his service."

Altruista Health, Inc., an innovative provider of care management technology solutions for health plans and provider organizations, is proud to announce that Dr. Munish Khaneja, the company’s Chief Medical Officer, has been selected to serve on the development committee of the Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC). PCDC has been a key force of capital for the primary care area financing over 130 completed primary care projects valued at over $850 million. Dr. Khaneja was selected by the PCDC board to join the group of leadership volunteers to provide his talent, industry insight, and support for the PCDC fundraising goals.

The PCDC Development Committee was created to raise funds to directly support PCDC’s work that includes building and expanding primary care infrastructure, helping primary care practices operate more efficiently, and supporting policies that sustain and expand primary care. While serving on the committee, Dr. Khaneja will use his seasoned experience in the health industry to support PCDC’s fundraising plan by identifying and introducing new funding prospects, and acting as an ambassador for PCDC.

“The Primary Care Development Corporation relies on the commitment and expertise of its volunteer leadership to successfully carry out our mission,” said Daniel T. McGowan, Chair, PCDC Board of Directors and PCDC Development Committee. “With his extensive industry network and familiarity with our work, Dr. Khaneja will be a valuable addition to the committee. We welcome him and are grateful for his service."

Dr. Khaneja joined Altruista Health in 2016 as Chief Medical Officer and oversees clinical strategy and regulatory innovation across all products and services. He has been instrumental in supporting clients with vulnerable populations to drive significant cost savings while improving quality and health outcomes for their members.

“We are very proud of Dr. Khaneja and his commitment to PCDC and its mission,” commented Ashish Kachru, Chief Executive Officer of Altruista Health. “His dedication to the health industry and passion for improving health outcomes will be a great addition to the organization.”

Altruista Health delivers population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Our GuidingCare™ technology platform integrates care management, care coordination and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Altruista Health has grown into a recognized industry leader, culminating in a spot on Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 500. Health plans and healthcare providers in more than 35 states use GuidingCare™ to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses and improve patient health outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.altruistahealth.com.

The Primary Care Development Corporation is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization and a U.S. Treasury-certified community development financial institution (CDFI) that catalyzes excellence in primary care through strategic community investment, capacity building, and policy initiatives to achieve health equity. Learn more about PCDC’s programs to expand and transform the primary care sector at http://www.pcdc.org.