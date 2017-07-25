CorTechs Labs, the leading medical software innovator providing solutions for quantitative brain volume analysis, is pleased to announce that Hitachi 1.2T Oasis, 1.5T Echelon Oval and 3.0T Trillium Oval MRI scanners are compatible with NeuroQuant®, the foremost medical device software for volumetric MRI processing. CorTechs Labs and Hitachi worked together to validate the 1.2T, 1.5T and 3.0T Hitachi MRI scanners, ensuring accurate and consistent brain segmentation results for Hitachi MRI customers.

This capability provides neuroradiologists in hospitals, clinics, imaging and research centers worldwide with expanded MRI scanner options when using CorTechs Labs automated brain image analysis software solutions in the assessment of neurodegeneration disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, as well as, brain volume changes caused by brain trauma.

CorTechs Labs’ fast, accurate, reproducible, and proven quantitative imaging solution is the first FDA cleared and CE marked software that provides radiologists and neurologists with quantifiable, volumetric data to help in the assessment of brain atrophy and lesion evolution.

“This Hitachi scanner validation marks the first time that NeuroQuant products can be used with open MRI scanners, helping to accommodate a broader patient demographic for neurodegenerative evaluations,” said Guri Stark, CorTechs Labs’ CEO. “We are excited to include Hitachi 1.2T, 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scanners as options for NeuroQuant analysis, thereby strengthening our goal of providing a vendor neutral product, allowing physicians and clinicians more freedom in MRI scanner choices.”

“We are always looking to provide our customers with enhanced and expanded imaging capabilities,” said Sheldon Schaffer, Vice President and General Manager, MR/CT, Hitachi Healthcare Americas. “With NeuroQuant products now validated and compatible with Hitachi 1.2T Oasis, 1.5T Echelon Oval and 3.0T Trillium Oval MRI scanners, healthcare providers have access to exceptional automated brain volume imaging technology, allowing them to deliver better patient care in Hitachi’s unique patient-centric environment.”

ABOUT CORTECHS LABS

CorTechs Labs develops and markets breakthrough medical device software solutions capable of automatically segmenting and quantifying brain structures, making quantitative analysis of the human brain a routine part of clinical practice. CorTechs Labs’ cutting-edge brain imaging analysis provides neurologists, radiologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify subcortical structures to help assess a variety of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma and brain development. Please visit http://www.cortechslabs.com for further information.

ABOUT HITACHI HEALTHCARE AMERICAS

Hitachi Healthcare Americas, located in Twinsburg, Ohio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Healthcare Business Unit, offers a broad range of diagnostic imaging equipment including MRI, CT and Ultrasound. Hitachi’s MRI, CT and Ultrasound technologies provide speed, comfort and quality for both physicians and patients alike and play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease while driving social innovation into healthcare. Visit http://www.hitachihealthcare.com.

ABOUT HITACHI, LTD.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 304,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com