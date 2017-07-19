AWWA Applauds U.S. Entities Selected to Apply for WIFIA Loans

“WIFIA loans will spur on critical projects that might otherwise have been deferred and ultimately save money for water customers,” said Tracy Mehan, AWWA Executive Director of Government Affairs.
The American Water Works Association today celebrated another milestone in the implementation of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected 12 entities to apply for the first WIFIA loans.
The potential loan recipients come from large and small communities in nine different states. Loans would support drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and water recycling projects.
“It’s encouraging to see such a wide range of water infrastructure projects in the pool of applicants,” said Tracy Mehan, AWWA Executive Director of Government Affairs. “WIFIA loans will spur on critical projects that might otherwise have been deferred and ultimately save money for water customers.”
EPA received 43 letters of interest for WIFIA loans in April. The entities selected to apply are seeking $2.3 billion in loans for $5.1 billion in water infrastructure projects.
The entities selected to apply for WIFIA loans are:
Miami-Dade County, Florida
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, California
Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Missouri
City of Omaha, Nebraska
Orange County Water District, California
City of San Diego, California
Indiana Finance Authority, Indiana
King County, Washington
Baltimore City Department of Public Works, Maryland
Maine Water Company, Maine
City of Morro Bay, California
City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
“These large-scale projects will improve water quality for 20 million Americans, especially those communities that need it the most – such as rural and urban communities,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in today’s announcement.
The House appropriations subcommittee that provides funding for EPA approved legislation last week that would maintain current levels of funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program and WIFIA.
