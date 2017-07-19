AWWA Applauds U.S. Entities Selected to Apply for WIFIA Loans

“WIFIA loans will spur on critical projects that might otherwise have been deferred and ultimately save money for water customers,” said Tracy Mehan, AWWA Executive Director of Government Affairs.

The American Water Works Association today celebrated another milestone in the implementation of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected 12 entities to apply for the first WIFIA loans.

The potential loan recipients come from large and small communities in nine different states. Loans would support drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and water recycling projects.

“It’s encouraging to see such a wide range of water infrastructure projects in the pool of applicants,” said Tracy Mehan, AWWA Executive Director of Government Affairs. “WIFIA loans will spur on critical projects that might otherwise have been deferred and ultimately save money for water customers.”

EPA received 43 letters of interest for WIFIA loans in April. The entities selected to apply are seeking $2.3 billion in loans for $5.1 billion in water infrastructure projects.

The entities selected to apply for WIFIA loans are:

Miami-Dade County, Florida

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, California

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Missouri

City of Omaha, Nebraska

Orange County Water District, California

City of San Diego, California

Indiana Finance Authority, Indiana

King County, Washington

Baltimore City Department of Public Works, Maryland

Maine Water Company, Maine

City of Morro Bay, California

City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

“These large-scale projects will improve water quality for 20 million Americans, especially those communities that need it the most – such as rural and urban communities,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in today’s announcement.

The House appropriations subcommittee that provides funding for EPA approved legislation last week that would maintain current levels of funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program and WIFIA.

