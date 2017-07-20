Solutions like MACH1 more easily make electronic payments a reality for a sector that can benefit from the cost savings and efficiencies electronic payments can provide.

Today, NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® announced MACH 1 as a Preferred Partner for ACH Enablement of Micro Businesses. NACHA Preferred Partners are a select group of providers and innovators that uniquely contribute to NACHA’s strategic efforts and the payments ecosystem by removing friction, increasing ease, accessibility and efficiency, or supporting sound risk management and security for ACH payments.

MACH1 was selected as a Preferred Partner based on its concentrated focus on providing products and services to the smallest of businesses to support and increase their use of electronic billing and payments.

“We are pleased to introduce MACH1 as our newest Preferred Partner,” said Janet O. Estep, president and CEO of NACHA. “The Preferred Partner Program allows us to support the needs of the industry by providing resources and guidance on solutions that facilitate use of electronic payments. The micro business sector often faces challenges with implementing electronic payments, sometimes due to technology integration issues, limited personnel, or competing priorities. Solutions like MACH1 more easily make electronic payments a reality for a sector that can benefit from the cost savings and efficiencies electronic payments can provide.”

MACH1 by Profit Engine LLC is a mobile business app that provides for the ability to create and send bills and special offers to customers, and enable customers to make electronic payments. MACH1, which stands for “Mobile ACH for 1-person companies,” was created specifically for the smallest of small businesses that have typically relied on paper bills and payments.

“There are 35 million 1-person companies in the U.S.,” said George McKee, III, president and CEO, Profit Engine LLC. “MACH1 serves as a simple-to-use, yet robust solution developed exclusively for this often underserved audience. Through the NACHA Preferred Partner Program, we look forward to deepening our support among this growing sector as they look to streamline their payments practices with electronic payments.”

MACH1, as the Preferred Partner for ACH Enablement of Micro Businesses, joins a growing list of NACHA Preferred Partners working to better support the payments ecosystem.

Current Preferred Partners include:



Fiserv for Payments and Financial Services

Early Warning for Account Validation Services;

High Radius for Cash Application Automation; and

Treasury Software for ACH Enablement and Integration.

To learn more about NACHA’s Preferred Partner Program, visit http://www.nacha.org/Preferred-Partner.

About MACH1 by Profit Engine

MACH1 is the only mobile solution that specifically targets the 35 million Americans who are self-employed as “solopreneurs” or as part-time “side-giggers,” the majority of whom are service providers. This award-winning solution enables these smallest-of-small business owners to successfully address the two biggest challenges they face: getting paid on time and getting more business by making it easy and economical for them to send bills, get paid and sell more. MACH1 is available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit mach1.com.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Since 1974, NACHA - The Electronic Payments Association has served as trustee of the ACH Network, managing the development, administration and rules for the payment network that universally connects all 11,000 financial institutions in the U.S by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. In 2016, there were 25 billion ACH payments made that moved $43 trillion. Through its collaborative, self-governing model, education, and inclusive engagement of ACH Network participants, NACHA facilitates the expansion and diversification of electronic payments, supporting Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions, including ACH credit and debit payments, recurring and one-time payments; government, consumer and business transactions; international payments, and payments plus payment-related information. Through NACHA's expertise and leadership, the ACH Network is now one of the largest, safest, and most reliable systems in the world, creating value and enabling innovation for all participants. Visit nacha.org for more information. Follow NACHA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.