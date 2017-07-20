Shane O'Kelly, CEO of PetroChoice Joins PQIA Advisory Board

Shane O'Kelly, CEO, PetroChoice It's critical that we collectively ensure that products being delivered to end customers meet the established standards and specifications.

Shane is the Chief Executive Officer of PetroChoice, the largest bulk lubricant distributor in the United States. Under Shane's tenure, PetroChoice successfully completed 16 acquisitions and now has 51 locations serving 32 states. Shane holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor of science from the United States Military Academy.

Thomas F. Glenn, President of PQIA, says, "We decided recently to enhance and round out our advisory board with an additional seat for another lubricant distributor, and Shane is a perfect fit. He is a creative strategist who embodies the type of advisory board member necessary to advance PQIA's efforts to help assure the quality and integrity of lubricants in the marketplace."

The Petroleum Quality Institute of America's Advisory Board (AB) comprises a distinguished group of professionals with prominence in a broad range of fields in the lubricants business. The AB includes representatives from additive companies, major and independent lubricant manufacturers, and with Shane now coming on board, two of the country's largest lubricant distributors.

Shane O'Kelly is excited to join the board and says, "I am proud to be joining the Advisory Board and believe strongly in PQIA's role as a 'watchdog' in our industry. I look forward to supporting PQIA's mission of independently verifying the quality of lubricants in the market. It's critical that we collectively ensure that products being delivered to end customers meet the established standards and specifications."

The PQIA Advisory Board provides guidance, advice, and recommendations to PQIA's management to ensure a fair, equitable, rigorous, transparent and unbiased approach in the manner in which PQIA carries out its mission. In addition, the AB serves as an advocate of PQIA and its purpose and mission to lubricant industry stakeholders.

The Petroleum Quality Institute of America is an independent resource for information and insights on the quality of lubricants in the marketplace. The company serves the consumer of lubricants by testing and reporting on the quality and integrity of lubricants in the marketplace.

PetroChoice is a premier distributor of lubricants and services to thousands of companies in many states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska among others. The company distributes and offers its services from more than 50 locations in 32 states every day and include top brands of oils, greases, and other lubricants.