Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the winners of the first-ever BLI PaceSetter awards for Document Imaging Security. These awards recognize the OEMs that offer the most impressive portfolios of hardware and solutions to help ensure device, network, and document security for their customers.

The winners for 2017–2018, based on research conducted for the North American market in mid-2017, are:

CANON U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security 2017–2018

HP INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security 2017–2018

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security 2017–2018

LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security 2017–2018

XEROX CORPORATION

BLI PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security 2017–2018

“Organizations of all types understand the importance of data security and the privacy of sensitive information, but a weak link in the security chain is often a company’s networked MFP and printer devices,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “Fortunately, manufacturers of office document technology have hardened and improved their hardware, software solutions, and services to mitigate security gaps.”

To determine which OEMs lead the market, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted a first-of-its-kind, in-depth evaluation of the security ecosystems of 13 document imaging OEMs. The granular study drilled down into 140 points of potential differentiation spread across eight categories: Device Authentication, Function Control/Job Protection, Hard Drive Security, Firmware/App Integrity, Network Security, Device Security Certifications, Fleet Management Security Solutions, and other document security offerings related to but external from the devices themselves.

Canon Boasts Strong Data Loss Prevention Solutions

In the study, Canon stood out from the industry with their device certifications and device fleet management security solutions, areas which proved to be somewhat challenging for the industry as a whole. Canon also demonstrated that a high degree of security was available across a variety of its device series. When it comes to security for authentication, user tracking, and reporting, Canon markets uniFLOW as a core solution for businesses of all sizes. Uniquely, uniFLOW’s available Secure Audit Manager Express data-loss prevention module can detect keywords in a document and prevent the copying or distribution of it to proactively protect an organization’s intellectual property.

HP Brings PC/Server Security Concepts to Output Devices

In the study, HP proved itself a leader in a number of areas. One key differentiator is its FutureSmart bundle, composed of Sure Start BIOS integrity-checking detection and automatic remediation, firmware whitelisting, and run-time intrusion detection features. HP has also enhanced its security-related services portfolio with new professional services around the “Secure MPS” offering and followed with the launch of a comprehensive set of professional and fully managed, multi-vendor security services. Also of note is the unique HP JetAdvantage Security Manager solution, which centralizes and automates the process of bringing and keeping devices in compliance with an organization’s preferred security policies.

Konica Minolta Scores Best in Device Authentication

Konica Minolta landed in the top tier in the majority of the categories evaluated and received the highest score of any vendor in Device Authentication. The company’s devices also scored very well in hard drive security, function control, job protection, and device security protocols, as well as in having the entire system certified, as opposed to only one component or option. In addition to its document technology portfolio, Konica Minolta (through its All Covered subsidiary) can also provide managed security services for the entire network and all connected devices.

Lexmark’s Fleet Management Solution Focuses on Security

Lexmark stood out in the study in key hardware areas such as device authentication and hard drive security. It also scored very well in firmware and app integrity, an area that proved to be a challenge for the industry as a whole. On the software front, Lexmark’s Markvision Enterprise device management software also earned high marks when it comes to security: The solution continuously checks devices on the network and can automatically remedy any security settings that are out of conformance.

Xerox Leads in Device Certifications

Xerox received the highest score of any vendor when it came to device certifications. Xerox’s policy is to have their entire multifunction system evaluated—not just individual features or a security kit. Xerox has been a leader in ISO 15408 Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation and claims to have the most devices evaluated by this standard. Xerox also scored the highest of any of the major A3-centric manufacturers in the device firmware and application integrity category. The features and functionalities provided through their partnership with McAfee was a boost in this area.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including Document Imaging Security, MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems, Mobile Print, and key vertical markets.

