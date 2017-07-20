Service organizations that are able to effectively leverage IoT have the opportunity to increase revenue and operational efficiencies and create a unique customer experience providing a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Jolt Consulting Group, a leading provider of transformational business and technology services for organizations in the service management ecosystem announced today the release of a new whitepaper outlining the Internet of Things (“IoT”) opportunities and challenges for field service organizations. The whitepaper is entitled, “IoT: Benefits, Challenges, and Solutions for the Field Service Industry”.

IoT and field service have always been viewed as a dream match. The promise of IoT, to remotely monitor activities and proactively dispatch a technician, and eventually provide predictive maintenance, aims to improve the customer experience and deepen loyalty with the service provider. However, IoT can present challenges and comprehensive planning is necessary to getting the most out of IoT, especially as it applies to data. Service organizations need to incorporate an analytics strategy as part of any IoT deployment. “IoT: Benefits, Challenges, and Solutions for the Field Service Industry” outlines the key opportunities facing service providers and highlights alternatives for service providers to address these challenges.

“IoT is rapidly emerging as a key differentiator in today’s crowded service marketplace”, stated Jeff Oskin, President of Jolt Consulting Group. “Service organizations that are able to effectively leverage IoT have the opportunity to increase revenues and operational efficiencies and create a unique customer experience providing a competitive advantage in the marketplace. This publication offers the service industry insight into considerations for IoT opportunities and challenges.”

A copy of the paper may be obtained from the Jolt Consulting Group website by clicking here.

