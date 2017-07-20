Trumid, a financial technology company bringing trading efficiency and market intelligence to corporate bonds, announced today that over $10 billion in volume has been traded on the Trumid Market Center platform since its launch a year ago. The Trumid Market Center is an all-to-all electronic trading network designed to unlock liquidity for all market participants by providing efficient and anonymous access to a network of peers.

“Hitting the 10-billion-dollar milestone is a big deal,” said Ronnie Mateo, CEO of Trumid. “We work directly with our clients to create tools that fit into their workflow. We look forward to continuing that partnership as the network keeps getting bigger and more active, and as we continue to enhance the technology.”

Since the launch of Market Center, roughly 450 different traders have traded on the platform. The Trumid network has grown to include 350 institutions from both the buy and sell side, and 20 of the top 25 asset managers in the world.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency to credit trading through data, technology, and beautifully simple products. Trumid Market Center, the company’s all-to-all electronic trading and market intelligence platform, provides corporate bond market professionals with direct access to anonymous liquidity. Trumid’s products leverage the network effect and data science to empower all credit market participants to make more informed decisions. Trumid was founded in 2014 by credit professionals with over 100 years of trading experience and is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at: http://www.trumid.com

