BHI's CEO Swati Abbott will address the importance of actionable analytics for medical device organizations.

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) announced today that Swati Abbott will discuss Harnessing the Power of Data and Analytics to Optimize Reimbursement Strategies. The keynote presentation will occur on Tuesday, July 25th at 8:30 a.m. at the Autograph Hotel in Chicago.

“Medical device organizations need actionable analytics to support their business strategies in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment,” said Swati. “Advanced analytics provides critical insights that not only inform organizations’ reimbursement strategies but identifies opportunities for innovation, now and in the future.”

During her discussion, Swati will cover topics such as:



What key market dynamics are driving the need for analytics in the medical device industry

Why a foundation for actionable analytics increases value and powers competitiveness

How actionable analytics informs business strategies for medical device organizations and helps improve health and financial outcomes

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is the nation’s premier resource for data-driven insights about healthcare trends and best practices, promoting healthier lives and more affordable access to safe and effective care. BHI leverages a team of analytics experts and advanced technology, coupled with access to the greatest number of healthcare claims—172 million lives—gathered over 10 years in a safe, HIPAA-compliant, secure database. The resulting conformed, reliable data set has the broadest, deepest pool of integrated medical and pharmacy claims, reflecting medical utilization in every ZIP code. Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. BHI is a trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC. http://www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

