Leverage IT Consulting Invests over $250K For Technology Advancement

“Increasing layers of security for our clients is essential. We continually evaluate and implement tools and solutions that help protect our client’s infrastructure”, says Thor.

Leverage IT Consulting has committed to investing in their company to meet the increasing demands for future technology and tools to give their clients a competitive advantage and a high performing, secure network.

At Leverage IT Consulting’s semiannual review of their client management tools that help protect their client’s infrastructure, they, as a company, decided to provide extra layers of security and increase protection from the growing threats of viruses, malware, and malicious programs. Protecting their client’s data and workstation performance is a key responsibility as an IT department.

Thus, Leverage IT Consulting has made a significant investment in acquiring advanced next generation tools to increase the efficiency of managing client infrastructure. This includes but is not limited to ticket management, alerting systems, automated patching and scanning, and integrating advanced security systems. By adding next generation tools to their IT Best Practices management capabilities with an investment of over $250,000, dramatically increases their ability to manage and protect client networks.

“Increasing layers of security for our clients is essential. We continually evaluate and implement tools and solutions that help protect our client’s infrastructure,” says Thor.

Leverage IT Consulting knows that a business must stay agile to be successful and, never before has business and technology intermingled the way it does now. LITC helps businesses evaluate and implement new technologies that create business advantages.

Leverage IT Consulting is an IT Business Technology Management company. Providing their clients with professional service and support, built upon IT Best Practices. Their approach includes the implementation of benchmarking against over 200 IT Best Practices proven to support your business objectives. From CIO-level strategy and project-level management to thorough site review and industry-leading SLA performance, they leverage a variety of skills and IT Best Practices to ensure the security, performance and integrity of their client’s IT platform and infrastructure.