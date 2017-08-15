Hackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, requiring organizations to re-analyze and revamp their current security protocols to adequately protect their customers’ payment and personal data.

According to a new white paper from BRP, fraudsters have become more sophisticated and retailers need to adapt new security tactics to protect their customers’ payment card and personal data. The Payment Security Update: What’s Next After EMV white paper provides retailers practical tips on how to improve payment and data security across all channels.

“While EMV has received most of the attention in the last few years, there are several other critical security strategies that play a much greater role in protecting sensitive payment card and personal information,” said Perry Kramer, vice president and practice lead at BRP. “It is imperative that retailers have the right strategies and controls in place to thwart the ever-increasing advances made by fraudsters.”

EMV doesn’t really offer data security functionality, for that, retailers need to look to end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and tokenization. BRP’s 2017 POS/Customer Engagement Survey recently found that 68% of retailers have implemented E2EE and 48% have implemented tokenization of payment data. Increasingly, retailers realize that simply meeting PCI compliance standards is no longer sufficient to protect customer data.

“Hackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, requiring organizations to re-analyze and revamp their current security protocols to adequately protect their customers’ payment and personal data,” said Ryan Grogman, vice president at BRP. “Retailers who have not implemented these technologies are at high risk, as the likelihood of being targeted by hackers increases every day.”

The challenge lies in deploying a comprehensive security strategy that mitigates risk, while at the same time protecting and maintaining corporate advances in unified commerce initiatives. The development of a synergistic payment security strategy is imperative, and must incorporate industry best practices in order to ensure an appropriate balance is struck between the customer experience and data security.

This white paper provides insights on the following topics:



Baseline Payment Security Measures

A Multi-Tiered Security Approach

The Rapid Growth of Omni-Channel Transactions’ Impact on Tokens

The Shift to Online Fraud

Increased Mobile Transactions Create Additional Security Complexities

Quick Wins to Beat Online Fraud

Quick Hit Protective Tactics

To download the complete WHITE PAPER: Payment Security Update: What’s Next After EMV?, visit: https://brpconsulting.com/2017-white-paper-payment-security/

