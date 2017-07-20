Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced that three document imaging vendors are the recipients of BLI PaceSetter awards in the Mobile Print arena. These awards recognize the manufacturers that offer the most impressive portfolios of devices and solutions to serve the mobile printing needs of their customers.

The winners for 2017–2018, based on research conducted for the North American market in mid-2017, are:

CANON U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Mobile Print 2017–2018

HP INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Mobile Print 2017–2018

XEROX CORPORATION

BLI PaceSetter in Mobile Print 2017–2018

“Mobile devices have reinvented the way the modern office operates. But with employees utilizing their personal smartphones for business purposes, there is a need for solutions that enable the seamless integration of mobile printing from varied devices and by users with varying degrees of technological sophistication,” noted Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “So we set out to quantify which OEMs lead the market when it comes to support for mobile printing.”

For this first-of-its-kind study, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted in-depth evaluations of the mobile-print ecosystems of 13 document imaging vendors. The study focused on several key areas of potential differentiation, including Market Approach, Mobile Apps, Hardware Compatibility, Enterprise Mobile Solutions, and Support for Industry Standards. After gathering all the data, the Keypoint Intelligence team used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the areas studied.

Canon Boasts a Strong Roster in Personal and Enterprise Mobile Print

According to Keypoint Intelligence data, Canon is one of the strongest vendors in mobile print due to an intelligent market approach, a diverse roster of first-party apps to suit every personal mobile printing need, and a wide portfolio of enterprise-grade mobile printing solutions. In particular, the uniFLOW platform stands out in this portfolio as it is compatible across vendors, enables an easy email-to-print workflow, and offers full output management, including secure print release.

HP Offers More Than a Dozen Solutions to Suit Every Need

Contributing to HP’s strong scores in the analysis are the breadth of its portfolio, including three in-house developed enterprise solutions, five mobile apps to suit a variety of needs, plus another five significant third-party partnerships. In addition, HP landed in the top tier in this study in other areas including market approach and vision, hardware compatibility for its mobile offerings, and support for industry standards. It also stood out for its support for legacy printers to allow companies with older fleets to participate in modern workflows without purchasing new devices.

Xerox Mobile App Supports Other Makers’ Output Devices

Xerox’s mobile print offerings span from the free @PrintByXerox, which enables free secure printing from any email-enabled device, to robust, secure, and scalable solutions like the Print Management and Mobility Suite. Notably, Xerox has brought brand-agnostic capabilities to its free mobile app portfolio, allowing customers to print to just about any output device, not just its own devices as with most OEM mobile-print apps. Adding to Xerox’s strength in mobile print is the ability to enhance security with user-based tracking, guest access restraints, secure print release, and other advanced features.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including Document Imaging Security, MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems, Mobile Print, and key vertical markets.

Contact

Deanna Flanick

+1 973-797-2145

deanna.flanick(at)keypointintelligence.com