AADM Award No one has done more to advance the science and practice of disaster medicine over the past dozen or more years than Marvin Birnbaum.

Marvin L. Birnbaum, MD, PhD, an Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Physiology at the University of Wisconsin, was honored recently by the American Academy of Disaster Medicine® (AADM®) with its Distinguished Service Award. The award was presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc. held in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Dr. Birnbaum was recognized for his vast contributions to the discipline of disaster medicine, according to AADM President Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FAADM. "No one has done more to advance the science and practice of disaster medicine over the past dozen or more years than Marvin Birnbaum,” said Dr. Cooper.

Dr. Birnbaum is the Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Prehospital and Disaster Medicine (PDM), the official journal of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine (WADEM). He served as PDM’s Editor-in-Chief for more than 20 years until stepping down in 2011.

In 2003, Dr. Birnbaum was presented with the prestigious Peter Safar Award from WADEM for his advocacy and work promoting the science of prehospital and disaster health. He has also served as WADEM’s Board Chair (2011-2015) and President (2005-2009).

Dr. Birnbaum is co-editor of the Health Disaster Management: Guidelines for Evaluation and Research and has compiled a book on the medical aspects of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami for the Southeast Asia Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The American Academy of Disaster Medicine promotes the practice of disaster health care, ensuring that all physicians are aware and prepared to effectively respond to future disasters – either natural or man-made. AADM is an affiliate academy of the American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc. ® (AAPS), the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS). ABPS is a recognized multi-specialty physician certifying organizations in the United States, headquartered in Tampa, FL.