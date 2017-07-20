On a continual mission to improve the 3D printing process, California-based 3D printer manufacturer Airwolf 3D today announces the launch of its new membership program, Airwolf 3D Premium Pass.

Designed for anyone who uses fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printers that are compatible with 3mm universal 3D printing filament, Premium Pass offers members-only pricing on 3D printer filament, complimentary shipping on everything in Airwolf 3D's online store, and early access to new products, beta testing programs, and regular promotions.

Airwolf 3D created Premium Pass to make high performance 3D printing filament more easily accessible to customers. While Airwolf 3D is recognized primarily as a leading desktop 3D printer manufacturer, not as many realize that the company also manufactures its own filament -- and it's top quality.

"We don't cut corners," explained Airwolf 3D CEO and Co-Founder Erick Wolf. "We use only the highest-grade materials. And, yes, we're continually developing and employing proprietary techniques and formulas that yield the best results. However, our customers have given us a lot of feedback on our filament prices as well as a desire for free shipping, so this program is very much about getting our product out there and making high performance 3D printing less cost-prohibitive. We're glad we could finally deliver a solution through Premium Pass."

When customers start 3D printing, they quickly learn that filament gets pricey fast — especially when it comes to printing with multiple colors, exotic materials, or premium industrial filaments like Polycarbonate or Carbon Fiber Nylon. Plus, it’s not uncommon to run into problems with low quality filament, like jams, uneven printing, and other unpredictable issues.

Premium Pass aims to fix these problems by saving customers money on filament that meets Airwolf 3D's rigorous performance and quality standards. In addition to offering complimentary shipping on every order -- from nozzles to 3D printers -- Premium Pass provides exclusive membership pricing on filament. Premium Pass offers continual promotions to members in the form of "Buy One, Get One" bundles, exclusive discounts across product lines, and "early bird" discounts on new product releases.

To make the value of Premium Pass absolutely clear to customers, Airwolf 3D is launching its most aggressive promotion yet with its inaugural members-only offer: Buy one spool of filament, get one free -- plus, customers get to choose a complimentary full-size bottle of Wolfbite Bed Adhesion Solution, Airwolf 3D's proprietary product that prevents warpage by bonding parts to the 3D printer bed and then releasing them easily once they're done printing.

With Airwolf 3D's filament offerings ranging from $48 to $196 and Wolfbite Bed Adhesion Solution priced at $19.99, customers easily can recapture their initial investment of $99/year with their first purchase. Combined with complimentary shipping, the program offers even more value to customers as shipping charges can reach upwards of over $300 for Airwolf 3D's largest printers, depending on the customer's location.

Airwolf 3D Premium Pass is only available to U.S. residents in the contiguous 48 states. Membership costs $99/year and is now available from Airwolf 3D's online store.

About Airwolf 3D

Airwolf 3D is committed to designing, manufacturing and selling 3D printers, 3D printing materials, 3D printing software, and 3D printing peripherals that are fast, affordable, durable and easy to use. Airwolf 3D has authorized dealers in more than 20 countries around the world. Airwolf 3D printers are delivered fully assembled and ready to print. All Airwolf 3D printers are manufactured in the company’s 12,000 sq. ft. facility in Costa Mesa, California. Airwolf 3D printers can be found in Fortune 500 companies, engineering firms, government agencies and schools worldwide. For more information on the best 3D printer in its class, please contact Airwolf 3D at (949) 478-2933 or email info(at)airwolf3d(dot)com. Free demonstrations are available at the company’s showroom located at 130 McCormick, Suite 105, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.s