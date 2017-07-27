All Around Creative is Now a Hubspot Certified Agency Partner

Today, All Around Creative (AAC), a full-service B2B creative services and marketing agency, announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Certified Agency Partner. HubSpot, the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platform, works hand-in-hand with Agency Partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

Over the past year, AAC has expanded its own business by adding inbound marketing strategies to help clients attract, engage, and nurture customers. AAC helps B2B companies find the best way to tell their stories – and reach new customers – through digital marketing, branding, creative services, advertising, web development & ecommerce, content marketing, video services and more.

HubSpot Channel Account Manager Brian Nault said, “We are excited to have All Around Creative join the HubSpot Partner Program. As active users with several clients already on the platform, they are dedicated to inbound marketing and to helping their clients generate leads and drive new business.”

“We’re thrilled to become a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner. We take pride in having an approach that’s different from a typical agency – we truly partner with our clients, almost like an in-house team that just happens to sit off-site,” said Shawn Fricke, President and Founder of AAC. “We believe that a partnership with HubSpot will better position us to help our clients achieve their growth goals.”

About All Around Creative

All Around Creative is a B2B creative services and marketing agency that aligns as a partner with their clients. AAC helps companies with digital marketing, branding, creative services, advertising, web development and ecommerce, integrated marketing, content marketing and more. AAC works with companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established businesses, and in markets from tech to financial services to industrial manufacturing and beyond. The company is based in Medford, NJ, and supports the needs of clients both locally and across the country. Learn more at http://www.allaroundcreative.com, or follow AAC on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/720963/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/aac_agency), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AllAroundCreative/).

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading inbound marketing, sales, and CRM growth stack. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 31,000 customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. HubSpot Marketing includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics. HubSpot Sales enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects, and customers. HubSpot CRM helps sales teams organize, track, and grow their pipeline. All three platforms integrate right out of the box and are available for free to start. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

###