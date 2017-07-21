Modern Transportation’s Cozzens Honored By Ernst & Young

When we get every load delivered without incident and every driver home safely, we consider that day a success!

Basing a career on the mantra “Doing the right thing is always the right thing” may sound unrealistic. After all, being laser-focused on safety, caring deeply for your people, and all the while growing a company in the midst of mounting regulations and an ever-shrinking driver pool sounds like an impossible dream. For the President of Modern Transportation, Patrick Cozzens, it’s a dream well worth chasing. “When we get every load delivered without incident and every driver home safely, we consider that day a success.”

It’s that approach to growing Modern, an enterprise-sized dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation carrier, that won the hearts of the judging committee for this year’s Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” Awards. After the award presentation, Cozzens stated, “It’s extremely humbling to be selected as a recipient of this award. I’m so proud of the team of people I have working with me, as well as each of our professional drivers who work hard every day to keep America’s roadways safe. This award is really about them.”

Since 1986, Ernst & Young has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation, and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:



Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Mindy Grossman of HSN

Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

James Park of Fitbit

As a Western Pennsylvania / West Virginia regional award winner, Mr. Cozzens is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the EY gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum(TM), the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Modern Transportation

Headquartered in suburban Pittsburgh, Modern serves the bulk raw material and chemical logistics needs of numerous clients in a multitude of manufacturing industries. Currently, Modern provides safe and reliable service from twenty-four strategically-located terminal locations throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and the South. For more information, please visit http://www.moderntrans.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.