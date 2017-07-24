uZoom Announces the Release of uZoom Shopping and Patent

"Our patented platform allowing customers to direct their video experience has created a new kind of shopping experience.” -- John Kueber, CEO, uZoom Inc

uZoom Inc, a leader in live 1:1 video applications, today announced the launch of uZoom Shopping. Using the uZoom app, retailers can offer 1:1 personal shopping to any customer around the world and transact the sale of products after the video.

“We’re proud to enable traditional retailers the ability to leverage their existing brick and mortar locations to deliver a rich online shopping experience to consumers around the world,” said John Kueber, CEO of uZoom. “Our patented platform allowing customers to direct their video experience has created a new kind of shopping experience.”

Through the uZoom application and uzoom.me web site, consumers select a retailer and request a live video. The retailer then uses their phone to send video while the user provides direction using gestures, text and audio. A translation engine also powers over 20 languages in real time. Consumers are able to purchase products at the end of their video experience.

"uZoom has cutting edge technology,” said Stacy Bennett, owner of Buki, a Seattle based apparel manufacturer and retailer. “uZoom allows us to get the right message to the right person at the right time through the power of live video."

At uZoom.me, consumers can discover a range of shopping experiences from Steel Pony, Simple Life Seattle, Leg Appeal, and Space Oddity Vintage. A full list of retailers using uZoom live shopping can be found at http://www.uzoom.me. uZoom retailers receive a free 30 day trial and then $99 per month for the live video service.

In addition, uZoom has been granted Patent #US 9674290 B1 which covers the use of gesture controls by a user to direct the actions of another user during a live video stream. This covered technology is featured in both its customer directed video shopping services as well as uZoom’s existing location based consumer video platform. uZoom is the only live video platform that allows for gestures to direct users in locations around the world. uZoom has delivered live 1:1 video between its users in over 80 countries and allows for users to be directed to shoot a live video in exchange for tips or per minute payment.

For more information, please contact John Kueber, CEO - john(at)uzoom(dot)me