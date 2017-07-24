The Mid-Atlantic is a core market for Wilmington Trust. As the demand for our wealth management services continues to grow in the market, we know that Matt’s deep experience and proven leadership in the wealth service industry will be put to good use.

Wilmington Trust promoted Matthew Panarese to president of the Mid-Atlantic Region. He oversees wealth management services including regional sales, fiduciary, and client management teams in Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, Panarese has been appointed head of the firm’s Business Owners National Practice Group.

Panarese joined Wilmington Trust in 2008 with considerable tenure in the financial services industry, specializing in wealth management, and corporate and investment banking.

“Matt is well-deserving of this promotion to president of our Mid-Atlantic Region,” said Larry Gore, head of U.S. Markets for Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory division. “The Mid-Atlantic is a core market for Wilmington Trust. As the demand for our wealth management services continues to grow in the market, we know that Matt’s deep experience and proven leadership in the wealth service industry will be put to good use.”

Panarese received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council and the Main Line Chamber, and is active with Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital.

Panarese is based in Wilmington Trust’s Villanova, Pa. office located at 797 East Lancaster Ave., and can be contacted at (610)519-1918.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, *private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kent Wissinger, Wilmington Trust PR Manager (302)651-8758

