Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI), a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Tori Wint joined the company as Director of Human Resources in its Dallas headquarters office. Her focus will be leading MPI’s national talent acquisition, training, and development as well as managing the overall human resources functions. Tori brings over ten years of experience in human resources to MPI.

“Tori has a record of driving company growth through sound practice. Her extensive experience in talent acquisition, employee engagement, and retention is vital to corporate culture,” said Eric Karl, Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Shibuya, Chairman, and CEO stated, “Tori is a key piece of our organizational effort towards specialists in key positions as we push to make every MPI office operate as seamlessly as headquarters. Her depth of experience will be a great asset to MPI as she gets acquainted with her role.”

Before joining MPI, Ms. Wint was the Director of Human Resources at Republic Elite. Ms. Wint has a Bachelor’s in Human Resource Development from the University of Massachusetts and is pursuing a Master’s in Human Resource Management from Southern New Hampshire University. Furthermore, she is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Dallas HR Chapter, and the Young Professional Society.

About MPI:

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI) is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including portfolio management and lease administration, business intelligence consulting, research and site selection, location incentives practice, transaction advisors, and project management. Since 1986, MPI has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations across industries. MPI has recently performed transactions on behalf of clients in more than 1,400 markets worldwide including every state in the US and 12 other countries through its owned offices across North America and its strategic alliance partners. For more information on MPI, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Cheek

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

214 273 8647

jennifer.cheek(at)mohrpartners(dot)com

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and assessments in light of experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements are general business and economic conditions, production delays resulting from lack of regulatory certifications and other factors, competition in our existing and future markets, lack of market acceptance of our products and services, the substantial leverage and debt service resulting from our indebtedness, loss or retirement of key executives and other risks disclosed by us or generally associated with our business.