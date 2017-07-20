We are very excited to be attending the 2017 California HR Conference and talking with the CAHR community in our native Southern California about how our product can give their business the best ROI possible.

Diamond Bar, CA July 13th, 2017—NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com) is excited to announce that it will be showcasing its powerful workforce management / time & attendance solutions at the upcoming California HR Conference (CAHR) August 28-30, 2017, held in Long Beach, California at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

The California HR Conference is an annual conference that draws over 2,500 HR and other business professionals, with over 70 speakers and 15+ opportunities to earn professional certification credits. With a beachside location in a large city, attendees can be sure to have fun at the conference and in their free time.

NOVAtime will be there, showing how their powerful and flexible workforce management / time & attendance solution is able to assist businesses with managing their workforce and reducing their workforce management expenses. Brian Harris, Vice President of Client Services at NOVAtime, stated, “We are very excited to be attending the 2017 California HR Conference and talking with the CAHR community in our native Southern California about how our product can give their business the best ROI possible.”

NOVAtime will be at booth #142, showcasing the NOVAtime workforce management / time & attendance system and providing demonstrations. The first 200 attendees to stop by after filling out a brief survey will receive a free beach towel backpack, perfect for hitting the beach after the conference!

About NOVAtime

Headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, NOVAtime has over 18,000 customers and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solutions with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred workforce management / time & attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.