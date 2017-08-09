Avitus Technologies President Kirk Porter (left) & Co-Founder of Technical Edge Consulting Mike Haskell It’s a challenge to bring top-tier services at an affordable price, but we’ve developed infrastructure and processes that enable us to do it. Joining Avitus Group will only make that easier.

International business administration provider Avitus Group has acquired Billings-based information technology (IT) firm Technical Edge Consulting to further strengthen the parent company’s IT offerings.

“We are always looking to expand the services we provide our customers, through new hiring, partnerships and acquisitions of other great companies,” says Dianne Parker, Avitus Group Public Relations Manager. “This latest acquisition is in line with that.”

Technical Edge Consulting has provided exceptional information technology services to small- to medium-sized companies in the Billings area since 1998. The company has focused on bringing enterprise-level IT practices to small business.

“We’ve always tried to bring enterprise-level IT to smaller companies at a price point they can afford,” says Technical Edge Consulting co-founder Mike Haskell. “It’s a challenge to bring top-tier services at an affordable price, but we’ve developed infrastructure and processes that enable us to do it. Joining Avitus Group will only make that easier.”

Innovation and streamlined processes are hallmarks of quality IT shops and big reasons why Avitus Group chose to acquire Tech Edge Consulting on June 1, according to Avitus Technologies President Kirk Porter. “Technical Edge Consulting is a well-established IT services company with talented IT professionals, great service processes and a strong client base with very high retention,” says Porter.

“This acquisition adds Technical Edge Consulting’s innovation and expertise in information technology, as well as its great customer service to Avitus Group’s suite of professional business services,” says Willis Chrans, Chairman of Avitus Group Companies.

Avitus Group is a worldwide company that simplifies, strengthens and grows businesses by providing ‘back office’ support (payroll, accounting, taxes, recruiting, information technology, human resources and much more). When a business uses Avitus Group, all of the necessary yet burdensome functions of the business become Avitus Group’s responsibility, so the business can focus on what it does best. Avitus Group serves clients nationwide through regional office locations from coast to coast. The company also serves international clients through partner locations in Europe, Canada, China, England, India, Japan and Singapore.