Frankenmuth Insurance Named to Ward’s 50® List of Top Performers

Ward Group selects Frankenmuth Insurance as a Ward's 50 insurance company for 2017 We are gratified that Ward Group recognizes Frankenmuth Insurance among the most financially stable and consistent companies, which means better peace of mind for our policyholders.

Frankenmuth Insurance is pleased to announce the company has been named to Ward's 50® list for 2017 as one of the nation’s top performing insurance companies. This is based on outstanding, consistent financial performance over the five-year period from 2012 to 2016, benchmarked against nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies in the industry.

Ward Group, a part of Aon Hewitt, is the leader of benchmarking and best practice services for the insurance industry and has been conducting this analysis of insurance firms in the United States for the past 27 years. This is the 15th year Frankenmuth Insurance has been named a top performer on the Ward’s 50 list.

“This impressive achievement is attributable to the dedication of our outstanding employees and our professional independent agency partners,” said John S. Benson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We are gratified that Ward Group recognizes Frankenmuth Insurance among the most financially stable and consistent companies, which means better peace of mind for our policyholders.”

Frankenmuth Insurance has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses for nearly 150 years. Because insurance is both complicated and critical to people's lives, Frankenmuth works exclusively with 550 independent agents to provide business, home, auto and life insurance policies. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and offers insurance products in 15 states. Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with more than $1 billion in assets. The company has an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent) and is a top performer on the Ward’s 50® list. For more information visit fmins.com.