ATS Names New Executive Vice President of Marketing

ATS announces today that Stephen Allred has been appointed Executive Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Stephen brings top marketing experience and managerial skills to help the ATS marketing department fine-tune messaging for its current line of chemistry and safety products, as well as develop new offerings for the ever-expanding customer base. Stephen will work alongside ATS’s first-class leadership team members including Greg Butterfield (Chairman of the Board of Directors) and Richard Allred (President and CEO) to help ATS accelerate customer acquisition and growth, and increase market share.

Regarding the promotion, Richard Allred said, "We want to welcome Stephen to the executive team as EVP of Marketing. Stephen is perceptive and attentive to detail and will bring clarity to ATS about our customers’ key issues. I am certain his leadership will advance the marketing efforts of our specialized solutions to the water treatment industry. In building out our executive team, and with the assistance of our established support team, we anticipate great things!"

Stephen has a passion for moving product. He began his career in direct sales where he excelled in both sales and management. By his mid-twenties, Stephen was promoted to a director of sales at a billion-dollar company. Around that time, Stephen began to gravitate toward marketing; he started and owned a marketing consulting company where he improved his clients’ online presence for several years. Most recently, as Director of Marketing at ATS, Stephen and his team built the infrastructure that will enable ATS to reach its revenue goals. Stephen graduated Magna Cum Laude from Utah Valley University where he received the Outstanding Student Award in Finance, an honor given to only one student in the school based on academic accomplishment.

About ATS

ATS provides global clean water solutions and industrial safety equipment to governments, municipalities, and the private sector. Founded in 1979, ATS helps communities and industries provide clean water to their customers, safe work environments for their employees, decreased operating expenses, and sustainable solutions for the future. Since its inception, ATS has focused on improving health and productivity for people worldwide.

For more information on ATS, visit https://atssmartsolutions.com or contact Ashley McIntosh at 800-747-9953.