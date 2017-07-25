Local dentist Dr. Kesler Truelove III has been helping Michiana residents get a more restful night’s sleep. Dr. Truelove of the Koala Center For Sleep Disorders is an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate. ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy, an effective alternative treatment to the standard Continue Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.

“Sleeping with a CPAP machine, which includes a face mask, tubing and a constantly running motor, can be difficult, and many Michiana residents are unaware that an effective – and comfortable – alternative treatment is available,” said Dr. Truelove. “I’m committed to using my knowledge of dental sleep medicine to help treat my patient’s snoring and sleep apnea, and provide Michiana residents with a better night’s rest.”

While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contrast to a CPAP machine, oral appliances are a “mouth guard-like” device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Patients like oral appliance therapy because it is comfortable, easy to wear, quiet, portable, and easy to care for.

“Oral appliance therapy often can equal CPAP in effectiveness and offer a higher patient compliance,” said Dr. Truelove. “I work with my patients, and their sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance device, custom fit devices to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep.”

Dr. Truelove/Koala is located at 230 E. Day Rd., Suite 150 in Mishawaka, IN. Patients with loud snoring and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP should contact Dr. Truelove at: 574-318- 7766 to schedule a consultation appointment. Dr. Truelove works closely with sleep physicians to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About Dr. Kesler Truelove III:

Dr. Truelove is an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate. He has lived his entire life in Indiana and holds two degrees from Indiana University. He has been caring for patients in Indiana for almost 30 years. Dr. Truelove is a general dentist who has dedicated his practice to the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Snoring and TMJ disorders. He has been actively treating TMJ since 1991and OSA/Snoring since 2012. He began intensely learning about the dangers of untreated snoring and OSA after he himself experienced an alarming and unexpected heart attack several years ago. Today he is board certified by both the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (May 2017) and the American Sleep and Breathing Academy (July 2016).

His sincere hope is that he will be able to reach all those who are in need of the caring, effective treatment he provides because he knows firsthand the life altering and life threatening risks that come from undiagnosed and untreated OSA, Snoring and TMJ Dysfunction.

About The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine:

The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only non-profit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM provides educational resources for dentists and promotes the use of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and sleep-disordered breathing. Established in 1991, the AADSM has more than 2,800 member dentists worldwide. Visit http://www.aadsm.org or call the national office at (630) 737-9705 for more information.