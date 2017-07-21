LIVEbe Makes Commitment to Downtown Baltimore

At 2Hopkins, we are committed to being an important part of that pulse and a good neighbor that truly encourages a sense of community.

LIVEbe, a new, premier apartment developer and operator dedicated to delivering distinct apartment homes within connected communities, made a financial contribution to the Baltimore Chapter of Rebuild Together on Thursday as part of its Beauty in Baltimore contest.

LIVEbe, which recently joined Downtown Baltimore with the development of 2Hopkins, a 183-unit, high-rise apartment community centrally located in downtown, honored contest winner Bill King at a recognition event Thursday at 2 Hopkins Plaza. King won the Instagram contest that featured more than 600 entries.

Contest participants submitted photos from within the city to Instagram with the hashtag #BeautyInBmore. The winner received a monetary prize and LIVEbe matched the amount with a donation to the Baltimore chapter of Rebuild Together.

“We’re all in for Baltimore, and judging by the photo contests, the city’s residents are as well,” said Elaine De Lude, vice president of LIVEbe. “They not only seem to feel the vibe of the city, but also strive to become a part of it and take immense pride in the rebuilding effort. At 2Hopkins, we are committed to being an important part of that pulse and a good neighbor that truly encourages a sense of community.”

The recognition event included free drinks, live music from Janine Wilson and featured 100 posters of the best photos from the contest. LIVEbe announced contest winners and runners-up between songs and set breaks, and a background slideshow continually rotated through the multitude of submitted images.

2Hopkins is located in an area amidst a complete revitalization. Extremely resident-friendly and aiming to offer a quintessential downtown Baltimore experience, 2Hopkins is one of the most cutting-edge communities in the area. It is the first residential property on the East Coast to implement refrigerated lockers as part of a top-of-the-line amenity package. That includes stunning views of the city from the floor-to-ceiling windows, a pet spa with large and small dog areas, a community host/concierge and garage parking. The penthouse level features remote controlled blinds and special corridor designer finishes.

As part of its effort to highlight a sense of community, 2Hopkins will fund resident-curated events, such as book clubs, wine tasting and fitness groups. The community is also a growing social hub, with kickball leagues and additional communal activities sprouting up on a daily basis.

The Beauty in Baltimore contest was another step in cultivating a sense of pride for the downtown corridor. King’s winning photo depicted a bicyclist riding at night at a waterfront park with the city in the background. Runners-up were Chris Cunningham, Antoinette M. Bynum and Brian George.

“Innovative redevelopment projects like 2Hopkins really have this neighborhood going," said King, a City Center resident who is president of the City Center Residents Association. “It’s part of an effort to convert Baltimore's most iconic and historic office buildings into state-of-the-art residences, which has brought a modern flair to the old central business district. The Beauty in Baltimore contest was an awesome idea and a great opportunity to explore the beauty all around us in this city, both old and new."

About LIVEbe

Headquartered in Rockville, Md., LIVEbe was founded in 2016 and is helmed by multifamily veterans Elaine De Lude and Jennifer Rucker. LIVEbe is the multi-family division of Berman Enterprises and was established with a specific focus on fostering a sense of community by offering an unparalleled living experience for residents and employing LIVEAmbassadors who are forward thinking and passionate about providing exceptional customer service.

About Berman Enterprises

Berman Enterprises is a multi-generational real estate and investment company founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, hard work, hands-on management, community and philanthropy. Employing a conservative financial strategy, Berman Enterprises has experienced sustained growth since brothers Melvin J. Berman and I. Wolford Berman founded the company in 1952.

Today, the Company and its affiliates own and manage more than 9 million square feet of commercial office, retail, industrial/flex and residential properties in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Company also owns several hundred acres of developable land representing thousands of units of residential and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial and retail development potential.

