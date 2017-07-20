3D printing is going to transform the way we make our product. Our goal is to create lighter, stronger, economically viable components more quickly.

Hover Energy, LLC (“Hover” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement (“CRADA”) with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the largest science and energy national laboratory in the U.S. Department of Energy system (“ORNL”).

“We are pleased to announce our agreement with Oak Ridge. They are on the leading edge of 3D printing advances, and we believe their technological developments may enable us to produce our units more efficiently, and hopefully accelerate our production,” commented Albert McLelland, Chief Executive Officer of Hover.

The Company will investigate the use of additive manufacturing processes, also known as 3D printing, which have the potential to enable the production of high-quality parts more rapidly than traditional methods. Executive Vice President – Engineering Charles Chen, PhD remarked, “3D printing is going to transform the way we make our product. Our goal is to create lighter, stronger, economically viable components more quickly.”

Hover and ORNL will commence their collaboration in July 2017 at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

About Hover Energy, LLC

Hover Energy, LLC possesses a transformative wind power generation technology. The Company expects to remake the onsite wind energy market by providing an impactful wind power solution with high energy density and a wide range of applications, including the built environment. Additional information is available at http://www.hoverenergy.com.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements concerning the development and completion of a wind power generation technology and the timing of its delivery, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and information about future events, efficiency, outcomes, applications, conditions, results of operations or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.