San Diego’s Top Directors Honored at 2017 Director of the Year Awards

Corporate Directors Forum is recognizing six San Diego directors for their extraordinary contributions to corporate governance at its 27th annual Director of the Year Awards.

The awards will be presented Thursday, September 7th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. This annual event celebrates directors who have made significantly positive contributions in the boardrooms of some of our region’s most respected and innovative companies.

The 2017 Director of the Year Honorees:



Corporate Governance: Martha Demski, director, Chimerix & Neothetics

Enhancement of Economic Value: Kevin C. Gorman, Ph.D, CEO, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Corporate Citizenship: Ron Fowler, director, San Diego Padres & University of San Diego

Companies in Transition: Cam L. Garner, chairman & director, Zogenix, Oncternal Therapeutics, Kalyra Pharmaceuticals and others

Corporate Governance Not-for-Profit: Doug Obenshain, director, Sanford-Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Lifetime Achievement: Harvey White, director, ViaSat and others

“We are delighted to honor six inspiring directors who lead with integrity and at the highest level of corporate governance standards,” said Jack Yelverton, senior vice president, Aon Corporation and Director of the Year co-chair. “At a time when we are faced with ever-increasing business pressures, director leadership plays a significant role in performance and outcomes. We are proud to recognize each of our honorees for their commitment to excellence. This is truly a must-attend event.”

The Director of the Year awards dinner is open to the public with individual tickets and tables of 10 available now.

About Corporate Directors Forum

Corporate Directors Forum, a 501c(6) located in San Diego, is the largest regional association of corporate directors in the U.S. and offers regular, interactive education programs for directors, officers and business leaders. The organization also hosts the "Directors Forum: Directors, Management & Shareholders in Dialogue" conference every January. CDF's purpose is to help directors, and those who support them, be better directors through director education and peer-to-peer networking. To learn more, visit http://www.directorsforum.com.