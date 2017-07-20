“I’m thrilled to join UnifiedCommunications and their wide range of knowledgeable customer-focused professionals and to be part of this tremendous opportunity that lies ahead." Kevin Carswell, COO

UnifiedCommunications.com, an innovative global supplier and integrator of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) technology products and solutions is pleased to welcome Kevin Carswell as Chief Operating Officer. Carswell joins UnifiedCommunications after a period of transformative growth as the company works closely with its strategic partners to handle global fulfillment and integration of its products and services for global enterprise accounts.

Carswell brings over 25 years of IT experience to the company having built and managed a leading Microsoft-focused voice, data, and managed services practice that was recently acquired. Through this experience, Carswell possesses extensive Microsoft Skype for Business knowledge that he will leverage to ensure the scalability of UnifiedCommunications' global sales and professional services growth strategy. This includes delivery of enhanced solutions design, integration, training, adoption, support, and fulfillment of UC ecosystem devices, A/V and meeting space solutions, UC networking products, cloud services, device-as-a-service (DaaS) and IoT reporting and management offerings.

“We are continuously transforming ourselves to meet ever-changing market demand and to combine available technologies to accomplish the goals of our enterprise customers,“ says Jason Herbst, CEO of UnifiedCommunications.com. “To seize the opportunity at hand and to meet our aggressive growth trajectory, we had to bring in a person with solid industry knowledge and strong leadership experience. We strongly believe that Kevin’s background, personality, and values could not be a more perfect fit for us at this critical stage in UC&C where so many disparate technologies are finally coming together.”

UnifiedCommunications is experiencing rapid growth and success as the industry embraces more and more opportunities for organizations to tap into the tremendous benefits of UC&C, be it through the cloud, on premise, or hybrid deployments. To ensure that organizations realize the full benefits of user productivity and satisfaction, each deployment scenario requires the implementation of a cohesive and comprehensive device strategy.

Kevin joins UnifiedCommunications following an impressive career spanning decades as co-founder, CEO and visionary of The Via Group, a recognized industry leading organization for pioneering and delivering world-class UC&C solutions for organizations globally. Through Kevin’s vision and leadership, The Via Group earned recognition as a member of an elite group of systems integrators known industry wide as experts with Microsoft solutions.

“With a best-in-class product portfolio, deep expertise, and outstanding relationships with customers, vendors, and partners, UnifiedCommunications is in a tremendous position to guarantee that organizations capitalize on the incredible productivity benefits of deploying UC&C solutions,” says Kevin Carswell. “I’m thrilled to join UnifiedCommunications and their wide range of knowledgeable customer-focused professionals and to be part of this tremendous opportunity that lies ahead.”

About UnifiedCommunications.com

UnifiedCommunications.com, a division of Tele-Communication, Inc., provides industry-leading communications and collaboration technology solutions to customers worldwide, combining extensive product knowledge and powerful distribution and integration capabilities to design and deploy tailored unified communications solutions.

Their offerings include meeting room devices, headsets, phones, cameras, gateways, audio and video conferencing solutions and control systems. As a Microsoft Gold Partner in Communications, they combine device distribution and fulfillment with extensive Skype for Business and UC knowledge, often working on the devices and meeting space side of large-scale projects with Microsoft partners.