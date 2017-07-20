Delta Dental awards $10,000 to Texas Mission of Mercy Event

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced its $10,000 contribution to the 2017 Texas Mission of Mercy (TMOM), a program of the Texas Dental Association’s Smiles Foundation.

The TMOM event will be held July 21 and 22 at Glen Rose High School, located at 1102 Stadium Dr., Glen Rose, Texas. Dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and community volunteers will provide free dental treatment to the region's underserved and low-income population. Approximately 20 dental chairs will be available, and the event organizers suggest lining up by 5 a.m. as TMOM patients receive care on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental Insurance Company, which provides dental insurance to nearly 5.5 million people, including 2.1 million in Texas.

"Texas Mission of Mercy events provide important oral health care to many in need who would otherwise go without due to financial barriers," said Kenneth Yale, DDS, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Delta Dental. “We are delighted to contribute toward such a worthy cause, which helps so many people.”

For more information about this year’s TMOM event in Glen Rose, please visit http://tdasmiles.org/texas-mission-of-mercy/.

About Texas Dental Association’s Smiles Foundation

The TDA Smiles Foundation is the charitable arm of the Texas Dental Association, and our mission is to improve access to dental care for the underserved of Texas, and to educate the public and profession about oral health. Our programs provide dental care to our neediest neighbors, including low-income families, the elderly, veterans, domestic abuse survivors, and the medically fragile who must receive dental care before receiving organ transplants or chemotherapy. All of the care provided through our Foundation is free of charge to the patient, and we have provided over 39,000 Texans with more than $27 million worth of charitable dental care since 2001.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation provides approximately $4 million in annual grants to nonprofit community clinics and health care programs, striving to improve oral health for underserved children and adults through treatment and education. It is the philanthropic branch of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliates, which together provide dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia. The affiliated companies, which include Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.