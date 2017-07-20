Larson Electronics LLC Releases A New No Drill Magnetic Mounting Plate

No Drill Magnetic Mounting Plate for 2015+ Ford F150 Aluminum Trucks These magnetic mounting plates have not only been specifically tailored to fit 2015 and newer Ford F150 trucks, but have also been made in a way that requires absolutely no drilling to install.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new no drill magnetic mounting plate (MMP-F150-2015). This mounting plate has been specifically designed for 2015 and newer model Ford F150 pickup trucks to mount their magnetic light, such as spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights and so on.

This magnetic mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling for installation and has been specifically designed for 2015 year model and newer Ford F150 pickup trucks. Built in Texas, this mounting plate offers operators a minimally invasive solution to mounting their magnetic lights and can support up to 15 lbs of weight. This magnetic mounting plate is installed via the rear cab light and features a weatherproof seal on the back to help prevent damage to the body of the truck. Applications for this magnetic mounting plate include, but are not limited to: hunting, fishing, off-roading, farming operations and any other activity that requires a magnetic mounted spotlight.

"If you are looking for a lightweight, yet durable, mounting solution for any of your magnetic lights then this product is for you," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics." These magnetic mounting plates have not only been specifically tailored to fit 2015 and newer Ford F150 trucks, but have also been made in a way that requires absolutely no drilling to install. This helps to prevent any unnecessary damage to the truck body itself."

