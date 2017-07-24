Pacific Shore Stones Opens New Location in Modesto, California

The new Modesto location will serve the northern California area, including Sacramento, Pleasanton, San Jose, Merced, Los Banos and Sonora

Representatives with Pacific Shore Stones today announced the official opening of a new surfaces showroom and warehouse in Modesto, California. With the addition of Modesto, the total number of Pacific Shore Stones locations nationwide is now 18. The new location is situated on the Modesto/Ceres border, and the showroom features inspirational kitchen vignettes using natural stone and quartz.

The indoor warehouse offers a large selection of natural stone slabs including granite, marble, onyx, quartzite, soapstone, travertine, and limestone. Several major quartz brands such as Caesarstone, Cambria, Colorquartz, LG Hausys, and Silestone are on offer, as well as Dekton ultracompact surfaces. The location is an authorized Neolith dealer, offering large format sintered surface slabs suitable for both interior and exterior projects.

The new Modesto location will serve the northern California area, including Sacramento, Pleasanton, San Jose, Merced, Los Banos, and Sonora. Marco A. Pereira, Operating Partner with Pacific Shore Stones stated: “the move to our newest location in Modesto opens up our distribution area to include much of northern California. Our hand-picked stone slabs and large quartz and premium surface selection enables us to cater for both residential and commercial projects of any size. We are open to the public and look forward to serving homeowners, interior designers, fabricators, architects, and contractors.”

The showroom is designed to help inspire visitors with their remodeling projects. As well as the kitchen vignettes and surfaces displays in the showroom, the large indoor warehouse has good lighting and a large selection of slabs, with plenty of space in the aisles to view material options. The location aims to be a one stop shop, so in addition to slab surfaces, a tile line by American Olean/Marazzi and a choice of sink options are also on offer. The showroom is situated close to both Ceres and Modesto. Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1994 Rockefeller Dr.

Ceres, CA 95307

(209) 538-7522

About Pacific Shore Stones

Pacific Shore Stones is a leading importer of exotic natural stone, quartz and premium surfaces. Established in 2004, the company offers a wide selection of granite, marble, travertine, quartzite, onyx, limestone, soapstone, quartz, and sintered surfaces. Pacific Shore Stones has developed joint ventures with quarries across the world, built on strong relationships, providing access to the finest blocks. The company owners regularly visit quarries in places such as Brazil, Italy, Spain, India, and Turkey, enabling them to keep up with new trends and to purchase unique stones.

The company distributes high quality, hand selected stone through multiple company-owned distribution centers across the U.S. Each center has a large inventory of material in a range of colors, plus knowledgeable staff delivering expertise and first class customer service.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company has distribution centers open to the public in Austin, Arroyo Grande, Bakersfield, Birmingham, Charleston, Fresno, Greenville, Irvine, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Memphis, Modesto, Oklahoma City, Oxnard, San Antonio, Springdale, and Tulsa, plus a dedicated distribution facility in Houston not open to the public.