Modus, the digital innovation studio, and CloudMine, a health care cloud platform that helps organizations build secure and connected digital health applications, announced today the launch of a partnership to build HIPPA-compliant, digital solutions for health care organizations on the forefront of improving the provider-patient experience. The partnership between these two leaders in digital health care innovation will accelerate transformation and deliver solutions throughout the patient care continuum and remove the barriers to digital innovation.

The partnership brings together full digital research, user experience design and development services in a HIPAA-compliant cloud environment to organizations across sectors including clinical providers, insurance companies and pharmaceuticals. Modus and CloudMine will help companies improve patient experiences, clinical applications, internal workflows, telemedicine, systems integration and cloud transformation.

“Working with the powerful CloudMine platform, Modus will be able to drive faster and leaner digital solutions for healthcare organizations across the industry,” said Jay Erickson, Partner at Modus. “From scheduling and billing, to sharing health data with providers, to connecting patients, families and medical staff, CloudMine will help Modus as we use digital solutions to rethink the patient journey.”

“The launch of our partnership with Modus reflects our continued commitment to healthcare's digital migration,” stated Steve Wray, CloudMine CEO. “The combination of CloudMine’s secure, compliant Connected Health Cloud with the innovative design and development expertise of Modus will allow healthcare stakeholders to fulfill their vision of a better healthcare experience.”

About Modus

Modus is a digital innovation studio. Founded in 1999, Modus specializes in digital strategy, design, and development to create experiences that transform businesses and reinvent industries.

Modus has conceived and launched hundreds of winning digital experiences for the world’s leading organizations, including from marketing and e-commerce websites to corporate intranets, rich Internet applications and mobile experiences.

About CloudMine

CloudMine is the leading HIPAA-compliant Enterprise Health Cloud platform. CloudMine empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly and confidently develop connected digital health experiences by reducing complexity, enabling data mobility, and ensuring compliance. Recognized by industry analysts for their vision, collaboration, and ability to scale, CloudMine is partnering with a diverse portfolio of customers, such as the American Heart Association and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, to successfully address many of the biggest challenges in the digital transformation of healthcare. For patients, providers, clinical investigators and digital innovators, connected healthcare is better healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.cloudmineinc.com, call (855) 662-7722, or follow @cloudmineinc on twitter.