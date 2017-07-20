“Every applicant was notable in some way, but the 10 students we selected were remarkable in all facets of the application.” - Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD Executive Board Member

The Foundation for Global Sports Development has selected ten students to be the recipients of its Exceptional Youth Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes deserving high school students who have shown an outstanding commitment to their academic success and the betterment of their communities through service, leadership, and mentorship.

“This year we had over 400 applicants for this scholarship,” said GSD Executive Board Member, Dr. Steven Ungerleider. “Every applicant was notable in some way, but the 10 students we selected were remarkable in all facets of the application.”

David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member, added, “Education is at the core of all we do, and we are thrilled to recognize the hard work of these scholarship recipients as they go on to continue their own education. We are confident this year’s group of Exceptional Youth Scholars will go on to accomplish tremendous achievements in life.”

Scholarship recipients have been awarded $5,000 to be used towards their 2017-2018 tuition and expenses at a four-year university or college.

GSD’s 2017 Exceptional Youth Scholarship winners are:



Juan Aguilar, Healdsburg, CA – University of the Pacific

Alexis Cannard, Portland, OR – Drexel University

Sonte Davis, Savannah, GA – Valdosta State University

Jadejha Edwards, Tampa, FL – University of South Florida

Matthew Fowler, Cantonment, FL – Florida State University

Lydia Mason, Louisville, KY – New York University

Amari McDonald, Savannah, GA – Armstrong State University

Daniel Park, Burbank, CA – University of California, Santa Barbara

Alexandra Reeves, Ottuma, IA – Iowa Wesleyan University

Cameron Scruggs, Moreno Valley, CA – University of Nevada Las Vegas

