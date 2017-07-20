Bring It Up! Cancer, Sex, and Fertility

"I still see most patients suffering needlessly because they do not get the accurate, timely information they need," said Leslie R. Schover, PhD, founder of Will2Love.

Today Will2Love, a unique digital health company offering evidence-based online help for cancer-related sexual and fertility problems, announced the launch of Bring It Up! This initiative addresses a significant, but under-recognized problem facing cancer patients: the lack of resources, education and support focused on sexuality and fertility issues associated with cancer treatment.

Currently, half of U.S. cancer survivors do not receive the help they need for cancer-related problems with sex or fertility. Common barriers include patient anxiety about whether it is appropriate to ask for help, busy clinics that do not allow time to answer complex and emotional questions, and oncology professionals’ minimal training in how to manage problems with reproductive health.

“I decided to launch Bring It Up because after over 35 years as a psychologist specializing in cancer, sexuality, and fertility, I still see most patients suffering needlessly because they do not get the accurate, timely information they need," said Leslie R. Schover, PhD, founder of Will2Love. “Bring It Up! delivers practical guidance for patients and professionals that helps them routinely raise the topics of sexuality and fertility as part of cancer care. Our 3-step action plans are aimed at overcoming discomfort, time limitations, and lack of knowledge about how to find expert help.”

About the Bring It Up! Campaign

For Patients and Partners

The 3-step action plan for cancer patients, survivors, and partners starts with advice on alerting the health care professional that a special question is waiting to be answered during a visit. Guidance is given on how to choose specific questions to ask about sex and fertility, and how to be assertive about getting guidance on finding expert care.

For Health Care Professionals

The 3-step action plan for oncology professionals starts by suggesting they inquire in a sensitive manner at each visit whether a patient has concerns about sex and fertility. If help is needed, the plan recommends that a specially-trained clinic staff member be prepared to answer questions and to provide resources and referrals. The plan also provides high-level guidance on how clinics can establish a network of specialists who can deliver medical and mental health treatment options to patients.

About Will2Love

Launched in 2015, Will2Love offers evidence-based online help for cancer-related sexual and fertility problems. Will2Love’s mission is to increase the number of people who receive high-quality, research-based help for sex and fertility issues after cancer by 50% by 2027. Will2Love was founded by Leslie R. Schover, PhD, a clinical psychologist who has spent her career helping cancer patients with sexual and fertility problems in both clinical work and research. Will2Love’s award-winning programs were developed with funding from the National Cancer Institute. Previous versions were tested at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center with promising results. In 2017, Will2Love is collaborating with the American Cancer Society to conduct a trial of its online self-help programs to find out if the latest versions are helpful to a larger and more diverse group of cancer survivors and partners than in our previous studies. The Web site has received a Merit Digital Health Award. Learn more about Will2Love at https://www.Will2Love.com.