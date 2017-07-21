The Entrepreneur Source, one of the leading organizations for franchise entrepreneurs, has announced the addition of DCV Franchise Group to preferred vendor status in their referral network of financing providers to their network of franchise entrepreneurs looking for guidance, funding and added resources to grow their franchise businesses.

In the same way The Entrepreneur Source prides itself in serving the needs of the franchise community, DCV differentiates itself with unique service solutions for franchisors and franchisees looking to build sustainable, long lasting franchise businesses. DCV's full range of service options include:

*Turn-key development of new franchise systems

*Corporate and unit level operations

*Franchise sales and strategies

*Franchise Disclosure Document "FDD" audit, tax planning and preparation

In addition to operational and process consulting, DCV is the only established full service franchise consulting group to offer complete financial guidance to franchisees which includes:

*In-house financing qualification process

*Placement of financing using all SBA-backed loan programs

*Executive Level Business Plan development

*Funding solutions that include private equity, 401K rollover (powered by Benetrends) and traditional options

Countless franchise clients have greatly benefited from this value-add, one of its kind, service offerings from the DCV group to help them navigate the financial realities and complexities of securing franchise financing. Reg Byrd, Partner, adds, "Having a sound business plan from the beginning not only increases the chance of securing capital, but more importantly allows franchisees to have a vantage point of the current and future drivers of the business."

More about DCV Franchise Services Group, a division of SingerLewak: DCV is the franchise industry's most respected source for the placement of SBA financing and is the first and only firm in the franchise industry that offers a turn-key suite of professional services. The exclusive funding approach DCV uses combines in-house qualification, personal guidance and development of a masterful Executive Level Business Plan to identify the best financing solution while ensuring that franchisees arrive financially safe. For almost two-decades DCV has placed over two-billion dollars in financing for franchise startup projects and expansions.

DCV, a Division of SingerLewak, is part of one of California's largest accounting and consulting firms with nine offices in CA and in Denver, CO.The bandwidth for DCV financing placement goes beyond the U.S. into Canada, Puerto Rico and Panama. DCV Franchise Group is a true strategic partner driven by a single purpose: To ensure the client's success by providing deep industry experience, strategic insight and practical solutions. DCV can be reached via http://www.dcvfranchisegroup.com.

More about The Entrepreneur Source: For over 30 years, The Entrepreneur Source (TES) has been building a reputation in business coaching. TES is now North America's leading business ownership coaching organization. It began in the mid 1980's when CEO Terry Powell recognized the fact that 70 percent of the population has a strong desire to be self-sufficient, but only a small number actually find a way to make it happen -a mere 5 percent. Far too many people give up on their dreams too soon, when education and guidance could show them the way to success. Having strong ties in franchising, Mr.Powell also recognized how many franchisors were in need of qualified franchisee prospects. Given this fact,he began to make the connection. The Entrepreneur Source can be reached via http://www.franchisematch.com. Findsomegreat successstories on the TES blog via http://www.entrepreneurssource.com/blog/.