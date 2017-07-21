New Bentley Motors Licensed Stroller/Trike for Babies & Toddlers

Bentley 6-in-1 Baby Stroller / Toddler Trike

New Product for Parents, Babies, and Toddlers

Officially licensed by Bentley Motors, the Bentley Baby Stroller/Toddler Trike is now available in North America.

Posh Baby & Kids is proud to be the official distributor of this innovative and soon-to-be style icon in the baby stroller and tricycle market. The Bentley 6-in-1 Stroller/Trike is the perfect mode of transport for kids from 6 months to over 4 years of age.

Hot Item, Sure To Trend

This product, with its tantalizing mix of fun, function, and style, has never been sold in North America before. Few parents and children have one, which ensures this product will be well received and will enjoy high sales volumes.

It Changes as a Child Grows

Growing and changing with the needs of your child, the Bentley 6-in-1 Stroller/Trike has several attachable and removable modules that allow kids of all ages and sizes to ride it.

Parents can turn the seat 180 degrees so the child faces them, or the child can face forward and observe the world around them on their daily strolls. Parents can push the Trike while holding the push bar handle or remove it allowing the child to pedal the Trike themselves.

Luxurious Craftsmanship, Style, and Safety

Inspired by the world famous styling of the Bentley Motors Company, the Stroller/Trike exudes superior craftsmanship, style, and safety. The Trike is built using premium quality materials. Replica Bentley Continental GT wheels, along with chrome emblems and washable cross stitched seats contribute to the opulent aesthetic. The Stroller/Trike comes in 4 colors: black, blue, red, and pink.

Find out more about this innovative and unique product at http://www.poshbabyandkids.com

About Posh Baby and Kids

With years of experience in the baby product supply industry, Posh Baby and Kids has a simple vision; sourcing quality and affordable products from all over the world for its customers in Canada and the USA.

Contact Posh Baby and Kids:

Phone: 866-347-1858

Email: social(at)poshbabyandkids(dot)com

Website: http://www.poshbabyandkids.com