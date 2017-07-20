Will some (stores) die? Sadly... yes. But the store, itself, is not going anywhere.

Retail Systems Research, LLC today released its findings from its 2017 Benchmark Report, The Retail Store In 2017: The Change Imperative. The report is based on a survey of 126 retailers, and the research is available for free download (registration required).

"Stores are in trouble," reports Steve Rowen, managing partner at RSR Research and co-author of the report. "Will some die? Sadly, that answer is yes. But the store, itself, is not going anywhere. People need them. Even Amazon wants them. The question is: what does it take for retailers who already own traditional stores to adapt quickly enough to survive the culling?”

The 2017 Store Report contains:



17 charts and 23 pages of analysis

Perspectives on in-store employee service, associate training, and Retail Winners’ best practices to improve

Insight into which technologies retailers are investing in – and budgeting for – to make the store relevant to consumers once more.

The Retail Store In 2017: The Change Imperative contains analysis of the business drivers, opportunities, and organizational constraints surrounding Store Strategy and Operations within retail. It also offers baseline recommendations for navigating this brave new world for retailers. The report is part of RSR Research's ongoing efforts to provide market intelligence on retail technology trends, and can be downloaded here:

http://www.rsrresearch.com/research/rsr-s-new-2017-store-report-some-stores-will-live-some-will-not-what-makes-the-difference

