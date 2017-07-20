Dr. Russ Horine, DC Doctors on Liens, the leading network of medical providers working on a lien basis, has announced the addition of Horine Chiropractic, directed by Dr. Russell Horine, DC to their exclusive list of medical professionals.

Doctors on Liens, the leading network of medical providers working on a lien basis, has announced the addition of Horine Chiropractic, directed by Dr. Russell Horine, DC to their exclusive list of medical professionals. Horine Chiropractic is a unique facility as it is completely family run with Dr. Russell Horine serving as the clinic director and his son Dr. Lee Horine and daughter-in-law Dr. Natalie Horine serving as associate chiropractors. This family thoroughly enjoys working together and has created a positive atmosphere conducive to patient healing at their practice.

Dr. Russel Horine, the highly acclaimed co-author of Say Goodbye to Back Pain says, “Dealing with folks with severe pain has taught us quite a few “tricks” that can pull the body out of a constant state of distress and flip it into a healing mode. Of course, we can’t guarantee success – no doctor can... But we can promise that we will deliver the best chiropractic care possible. And we will always be open and honest about whether we feel we can help you.”

The team at Horine Chiropractic specializes in the treatment of injuries following a personal injury accident including:



Low back pain

Sciatica

Herniated discs and bulging discs

Disc degeneration

Neck pain

Pain and numbness in the extremities

Headaches

Like all practices in the Doctors on Liens network, Horine Chiropractic offers a knowledge of personal injury management including:

Individualized treatment plans for each patient with no generic approaches

Detailed and accurate documentation of injuries and med-legal reports completed within two weeks of patient discharge

Thorough communication with personal injury law firms to ensure legal cases progress as quickly as possible

Referrals to qualified orthopedists, pain management, neurologists, and imaging facilities.

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “We are excited to welcome such a tight-knit family group into our services. We admire the passion that each chiropractor emits at Horine Chiropractic in Visalia, and we are thrilled to bring their teamwork onto our exclusive list.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.