Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica “We are grateful for this global recognition for the Auberge brand and our resorts,” said Craig Reid, Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank our teams for the exceptional personal service they provide to guests..."

The ballots are in and Auberge Resorts Collection, owner and operator of award-winning boutique luxury resorts and residences, is No. 3 among the world’s top hotel brands in Travel + Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Awards. The annual readers’ poll celebrating the best hotels, cruise lines, airlines and destinations, also awarded six iconic Auberge properties – Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica, Aspen’s Hotel Jerome, Esperanza in Cabo San Lucas, Malliouhana in Anguilla and Napa Valley’s Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga Ranch – among the very best resorts in their destinations.

“This is an incredible honor for our brand and six resorts to be voted among the best in the world by the readers of Travel + Leisure.” said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “This accomplishment is thanks to the loyal guests who have distinguished Auberge as the best, and our team’s dedication to providing authentic experiences that make a lasting impression.”

Honored for their destination-inspired design, spectacular natural settings, intimate size and experiential Auberge Adventures, the Auberge brand and properties are rich in character and soulful experiences that resonate with guests.

Hacienda AltaGracia received top honors as the No. 1 resort hotel in Central America and ranked No. 20 among all hotels in the world. Additional accolades were received by, Auberge du Soleil, the collection’s flagship resort in Napa Valley which was voted No. 4 in the top 10 resorts in California with Calistoga Ranch, the luxury resort in a secluded canyon in Napa Valley ranking at No. 5; dramatic coastal escape Esperanza in Cabo San Lucas was voted No. 6 in the top 10 resorts in Mexico; Aspen’s iconic Hotel Jerome surrounded by the magnificence of the Rocky Mountains voted No. 4 in top 10 resorts in the West; and Anguilla’s vibrant and stylish Malliouhana was voted among the top resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas.

“We are grateful for this global recognition for the Auberge brand and our resorts,” said Craig Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “I would like to thank our teams for the exceptional personal service they provide to guests across all our properties and to our development partners, who enable us to bring our vision to life in a way that sets Auberge apart from other hotels. We are looking forward to creating more unforgettable guest experiences at our new properties in development in Santa Fe, at Bishop’s Lodge, in Utah, at the Lodge at Blue Sky, in Austin at Commodore Perry Estate and in Sun Valley.”

The World’s Best Awards are a result of an extensive reader survey conducted by Travel + Leisure each year and are among the most respected reader polls in the travel industry. The awards are available online at http://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best and will be published in Travel + Leisure’s August 2017 issue.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; Auberge Beach Residences and Spa, Fort Lauderdale (opening late 2017); Bishop’s Lodge, Santa Fe (opening mid-2018); The Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah (opening late 2018); and The Commodore Perry Estate, Austin (opening 2019), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

About The Friedkin Group The Friedkin Group is comprised of a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies. These organizations include Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, GS Marketing, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Adventures. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rachel Farnham / Stacy Lewis

Murphy O’Brien Public Relations 310-453-2539

rfarnham@murphyobrien.com /slewis(at)murphyobrien(dot)com