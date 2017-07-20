The Variable Named Ad Age’s Southeast Small Agency of the Year

“This honor is a tribute to the ridiculously talented folks at The Variable, who work tirelessly each day to fight indifference in our world,” said Joe Parrish, partner and chief creative officer, The Variable.

Advertising Age, a leading advertising industry news publication, last night named Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based The Variable its Southeast Small Agency of the Year – Silver at the ninth annual Small Agency Awards ceremony hosted in Nashville, Tenn.

The prestigious annual ranking recognizes the nation’s best advertising agencies with 150 or fewer employees, based on innovative creativity, impact on clients’ businesses, evolving the agency business model, and financial performance.

“This honor is a tribute to the ridiculously talented folks at The Variable, who work tirelessly each day to fight indifference in our world,” said Joe Parrish, partner and chief creative officer, The Variable. “Our work with partners like Char-Broil, Merck, Duke Health, and Lowes Foods proves the power of our brand-led, business transforming ideas, to shake people out of their natural state of uncaring.”

The Variable’s brand-led approach to completely reimagining businesses is fueling its growth with current and new clients, pacing the agency for 40 percent growth year-over-year. It also earned it prominent recognition as a 2015 Advertising Age Southeast Small Agency of the Year.

“Our clients come to us because we think about their entire business, from their internal culture to products and services development, not just campaign platforms and engagement rates,” said David Mullen, executive vice president. “Our commitment to fighting indifference, coupled with our provocative approach, helps us bring brands fresh thinking and brilliant ideas that get noticed.”

The agency counts a number of great brands among its partners, including Char-Broil, one of the world’s oldest and most respected outdoor-cooking companies; Merck, a leading global healthcare company; Duke Health, one of the world’s premier academic medical centers; BASF, the world’s largest chemical company; Lowes Foods, the Carolinas’ homegrown grocer; and North State, a leading communications and information technology company.

The July 31 issue of Advertising Age will feature a special section on the Small Agency Awards winners.

