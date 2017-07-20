Lake Norman Grand Opening for Engel & Volkers Our local market expertise and enhanced international presence will allow Engel & Völkers Lake Norman to be a luxury market leader

Engel & Völkers celebrated the opening of its real estate shop with a grand opening event at its Lake Norman location on July 18, 2017. Its Lake Norman location in Birkdale Village is its third, newly designed, premium residential real estate property shop in the greater-Charlotte area.

“Our newest Engel & Völkers shop exhibits the unique, European design shared by our network of high-end real estate shops around the world. We are proud to be a member of the Birkdale Village community as our brand represents premium service and passion for what we do,” said Yuriy Vaynshteyn, owner of Engel & Völkers Charlotte. “Our local market expertise and enhanced international presence will allow Engel & Völkers Lake Norman to be a luxury market leader.”

More than 100 guests attended the official ribbon cutting ceremony, including Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America. Also in attendance were many of the shop’s highly experienced and seasoned advisors from Engel & Völkers’ three locations in Charlotte, in addition to other real estate professionals. Gold Sponsors in attendance included Andrew Coleman of Shoaf Law Firm, Eric Storm of Movement Mortgage and Jim Matson of Pillar to Post Home Inspection.

A silent auction of art by renowned painter Leandro Manzo was also conducted during the event, benefiting Special Olympics.

Merging years of real estate experience, world-class marketing systems and technology and a truly connected international network, the Engel & Völkers shop will provide high-touch client services in the Lake Norman area.

Providing leading real estate services for premier properties for buyers and sellers in and around Lake Norman, its service area includes North Charlotte, Cornelius, Huntersville, Mooresville, Denver, Davidson and surrounding areas. With the area boasting the third largest banking district, sixth busiest airport in the U.S., a thriving manufacturing and energy industry and a wide range of professional sports, domestic and foreign investors are increasingly attracted to the local area for both its lifestyle and business opportunities.

Engel & Völkers continues to strengthen its presence in real estate markets across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, with planned openings in several new markets in the coming months.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 real estate advisors in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

