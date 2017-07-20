Representatives with Tangram Events announced today that it has added two more outdoor activities to its team building programme.

“We’re really excited about these two challenging and fun team building activities called Team Zone Challenge and Flat Pack,” said Mark Hide, spokesman for Tangram Events.

Tangram Events, according to Hide, is unique in the field of event management, team building and leadership training. The company’s services are geared toward developing the hidden potential of all employees, which in turn builds a dream team capable of achieving goals with a higher degree of co-operation and efficiency.

Hide explained that Team Zone Challenge is an amalgamation of 10 – 15 minute team challenges and problem solving tasks.

“As one of our top five team sessions its essence is to get your teams thinking, communicating, working together and or competing against the clock and each other,” Hide said, before adding, “We’ll help your team get to grips with a series of tasks and activities that will stretch the mind and body. We start easy but as the confidence of the team builds, we introduce more and more difficult tasks.”

As for the second newly added activity, Flat Pack, according to Hide, is one of the most competitive and challenging activities in which Tangram Events runs.

“At first it appears quite simple to complete the construction of the pieces – but they only go together one way,” Hide revealed. “Eventually, the teams get into the rhythm of building the pack but then realise they are competing against other teams. Flat Pack can be used as an isolated activity to get your team thinking or working together.”

Other team building that Tangram Events offer include Chain Reaction, Cryptic Challenge, Bomb Disposal, Survival Skills, Decision Wheel, Make a Million, Treasure Hunt, and more.

For more information, please visit: http:tangramevents.com/

About Tangram Events

We offer a full UK-wide service and will happily travel overseas when asked to do so. The main areas we concentrate on revolve around a 70-mile radius of our offices in Oxfordshire including, but not limited to, Birmingham, across to Bristol, down to Southampton and Portsmouth, West London, Milton Keynes, Northampton or even Scotland.

Contact Details

Mark Hide

Phone: +44 845 680 6109

Tangram Events

Rowood House

Murdock Road

Bicester

Oxfordshire

OX26 4PP

Source: Tangram Events

###