BHIB Insurance Brokers Selects Applied Epic

Applied Systems today announced that BHIB Insurance Brokers has selected Applied Epic to standardise its operations, centrally manage their strategic growth plans and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Through seamless integration of mobile applications with Applied Epic, BHIB will benefit from complete digital connectivity to their employees, insurers, and customers, providing anytime, anywhere access to insurance information.

Operating from 3 regional offices, including Churchill Insurance Consultants in London, BHIB employs more than 130 staff. The company’s traditional values, professionalism and highly qualified staff have secured their prestigious Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Chartered Insurance Broker Designation. BHIB is also the founding member of Brokerbility, an exclusive group of likeminded, high quality independent brokers. Selected for their strong reputation, Brokerbility’s brokers control in excess of £610 million premium in the UK Insurance market.

“Our operations and growth model require an advanced, scalable system that can grow with our business and support future investments and innovation,” said Ashwin Mistry, Chairman BHIB. “Applied Epic’s open architecture will enable us to bring together separate systems into a single application, as well as provide our business the flexibility and scale to support multiple locations and maintain a single view of our customers.

Buying habits continue to change at a rapid rate, and that includes the move away from traditional service models - we believe that Applied Epic will provide a platform for us to deliver the best possible customer experience at all times. With this in mind, and building on our longstanding partnership with Applied, we look forward to the next stage of becoming a digital broker.”

Purpose-built for insurance brokers, Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, eTrading, financial accounting, and policy administration, reducing time and expenses spent managing separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of customer and prospect information and internal operations through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalise quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s advanced software architecture enables seamless integration with third-party applications and provides scalability for brokerages with multiple locations to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

The key capabilities BHIB will benefit from with Applied Epic include:



Business process management and automation: Applied Epic provides greater business process management capabilities. Pre-built workflows with myEpic enable brokers to automate, adapt and reassign the most frequently used workflows to ensure consistency across all users and locations to maximise profitability.

Superior management information and reporting: Applied Epic delivers exceptional insight into a broker’s financial performance through market-leading reporting and best-practice accounting.

Multichannel customer service: Applied Epic seamlessly integrates with Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured and Applied Mobile to enable multichannel eTrading and customer service, including email, SMS, customer online access and mobile apps.

CRM and sales automation capabilities: Epic Sales Automation enables brokers to view, monitor, track and forecast new business opportunities and renewals directly within the application, eliminating the need to invest time and expense in separate solutions.

Modern architecture to support growth: Applied Epic is built upon native cloud technology to provide the flexibility brokers require to operate in today’s digital environment.

“Growth-minded brokers require an advanced management system to serve as the operational foundation to build new business and service models for greater growth and profitability,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Using Applied Epic as the foundation of their digital broker strategy, BHIB Insurance Brokers will create a more connected experience for its employees by providing a single view of the customer– regardless of role or location. They will also deliver a more connected digital experience to its customers, thereby meeting the demands of today’s consumer.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.