Billing for Advanced Practice Providers: Live Webinar by AudioEducator

An understanding of Medicare and other payer rules for advanced practice providers is crucial for withstanding an audit on correct documentation, coding and billing.

AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Billing for Advanced Practice Providers” with industry veteran Barbara J. Cobuzzi, MBA, CPC, CENTC, COC, CPC-P, CPC-I, CPCO, AAPC Fellow, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. This session will address Medicare’s rules for coding and billing for advanced practice providers.

Incident-to billing is often a target area in the HHS OIG Work Plan; how can one’s practice be ready to withstand an audit in the area of correct documentation, coding and billing for advanced practice providers? Medicare’s rules for coding and billing for advanced practice providers are clear – but finding these rules is not always easy. And knowing Medicare’s rules does not mean that providers will know how to code and bill for advanced practice providers for non-Medicare payers.

Join industry veteran Barbara J. Cobuzzi and get to know the policies and procedure recommendations consistent with Medicare and other payer rules. This information is a must-know for practices that utilize or consider hiring mid-level providers. Not fully understanding the complexity of this topic can increase a practice’s compliance risk.

The session will help physicians, advanced practice providers, office managers and administrators, coding managers and coders, and billing managers and billers in identifying:



Whether their state Medicaid follows Medicare rules, or whether they have their own unique rules

The compliance risks when it comes to utilizing advanced practice providers

Medicare’s rules for advanced practice providers

The questions to ask non-Medicare payers to determine what the practice needs to do in order to be compliant

The policies and procedure recommendations consistent with Medicare and other payer rules

Risk assessment

