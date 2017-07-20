eFolder Appoints Matt Nachtrab as New CEO

eFolder, a market leader in business continuity solutions for the IT Channel, today announced that eFolder co-founder Dr. Kevin Hoffman is adjusting his joint CEO/CTO role into a Founder & CTO role. Serving as CEO/CTO for 10 years, Kevin led eFolder from its humble beginnings to the market force it is today, with 200 employees, 3000 channel partners, and 4 proprietary product offerings. Matt Nachtrab, founder of LabTech, and eFolder’s current Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, will become CEO.

“It’s humbling how far we have come with our channel partners in the last 10 years, and yet, this is just the beginning of what we can become as our team gets even stronger,” said Kevin Hoffman. “Matt and I complement each other well: we both share a passion for this channel community, our partners, our employees, and delivering exceptional, game changing products. This partnership with Matt allows me to focus on delivering the next wave of innovation and product excellence that will propel the company to new heights, allowing our partners to thrive in a changing IT services landscape.”

Matt Nachtrab said, “eFolder has a suite of data protection technologies with Replibit for backup and disaster recovery, Anchor for file sync and sharing, and Cloudfinder for backup, search, and eDiscovery for Office 365 and other SaaS services. The uniqueness and power of the eFolder suite is the main driver I accepted the appointment to lead eFolder as CEO. As an MSP, you will not regret performing an evaluation of the current version of these products for your offerings. Kevin is the most brilliant technology leader I have worked with, and now he can focus on eFolder technology. This focus will result in disrupting innovation at eFolder and result in significant profitability for the MSPs that choose eFolder.”

“Matt has fit right in with the team here, and has already made a big impact on our strategy and growth,” said Kevin Hoffman. “He’s an exceptional leader, passionate about our mission, and understands the keys to building a successful business and making channel partners successful. We look forward to working closely together as we take eFolder and our partners into a very bright future.”

Matt Nachtrab has spent nearly two decades demonstrating success across the IT Channel. He founded Nemsys, a Toledo MSP, in 1999. To this day, he retains ownership and works with Nemsys regularly. He founded LabTech Software in 2007, growing the company to over 400 employees, and working with over 5,000 partners supporting over 5,000,000 endpoints. When LabTech merged into ConnectWise in 2015, he then led the combination as President and COO. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Vanderbilt University, and a Master of Business Administration - Marketing and Finance - from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Kevin Hoffman co-founded eFolder, which under his leadership pioneered cloud-based data protection and business productivity solutions in the IT Service channel. Kevin built up eFolder as a values-driven technology company that combines product excellence with exceptional service, and is backed by a passionate, caring, and collaborative team. Kevin has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Brigham Young University and a PhD in Computer Science from Purdue University. His published research includes work on memory programming models, language theory & runtimes, aspect-oriented programming, software modularity, dynamic software analysis, automated debugging and reputation systems.

